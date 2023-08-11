Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food: This Netflix doco left me feeling smarter and far better informed

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Watch this one late at night, after you have safely digested whatever you had for dinner.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food is an American documentary, but much of what it has to say is still relevant to us.

Poisons get introduced into our food chain at many places, but the most common is still polluted water, being used to irrigate crops that are then sold to us, or fed to animals that are slaughtered and then fed to us.

Unfortunately, buying organic or local-only is no guarantee your food will be clean. Sometimes, it even increases the risk.

There is far too much information and far too many cases in Poisoned to really unpack here. It's enough to say that I felt smarter and far better informed after I watched it. And that it proves, over and over again, that regulation and a well-funded bureaucracy really are your best defences against food poisoning.

Plus, y'know, cook that chicken all the way through.

