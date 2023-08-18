Who Framed Roger Rabbit at 35: An astonishing achievement that will likely never be repeated

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is now available to stream on Disney+.

REVIEW: The same night Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye) was killed by a safe, Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) discovered he’d been playing Patty Cake with his wife Jessica.

That means the Maroon Cartoon star is the prime murder suspect in the most high-profile crime to hit Hollywood and the neighbouring Toontown since The Black Dahlia case, months earlier in 1947.

But even though private investigator Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) was the one whose incriminating photographs of Jessica and Marvin sent the bunny’s blood boiling, he’s not convinced the animated lapin could have done the crime.

It’s a view shared by many of Roger’s cartoon colleagues, especially his Somethin’s Cookin’ co-star Baby Herman (Lou Hirsch). As he succinctly puts it, “something stinks like yesterday’s diapers”.

Who though would want to make a patsy out of Roger? Some suggest the voluptuous chanteuse Jessica herself, described by Roger’s boss R.K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) as “poison, even though the rabbit thinks she’s Betty Crocker”, while others are convinced Marvin was killed because he refused to sell his land holdings (including Toontown) to the increasingly ubiquitous Cloverleaf Industries.

However, with the nefarious and intractable Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) convinced he’s accused the right coney and Eddie still traumatised – and untrusting of toons – after the events that killed his brother Teddy (Eugene Gutierrez), Roger has his work cut out to avoid being caught and thus face a potentially grisly fate – being “dipped” (dropped into a mix of acetone, benzine, turpentine) and erased from existence.

Yes, it contains one of the most polarising, high-profile movie characters of the late 20th Century (perhaps second only to The Phantom Menace’s Jar Jar Binks), but, even 35 years on, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is still one of the most influential and astounding movies to come out of perhaps the greatest decade for family films.

Supplied Made prior to the existence of CGI (computer-generated imagery), Who Framed Roger Rabbit delivers a surprisingly seamless blend of animation and live-action.

It might not have the cultural cache and generational-spanning hooks of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, The Goonies or Back to the Future, but this loose-adaption of Gary K’ Wolf’s 1981 novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? was not only the second-highest grossing film of 1988, it took home three Academy Awards and was also arguably the real spark for the Disney Renaissance that began with the following year’s The Little Mermaid.

Rightly – or wrongly – without it there would have been no Space Jam, Cool World or Paula Abdul’s Opposites Attract music video.

Not only does it still look impressive – it’s a surprisingly seamless blend of animation and live-action (a combination that had only be used previously fitfully by Disney in movies like Mary Poppins, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and the original Pete’s Dragon) – but it’s quite an incredible (and never to be repeated) feat, when you consider that this was before CGI (computer-generated imagery) existed.

Using cels and optical compositing to bring the animation “to life” meant it was the decade’s most expensive movie, but the result was a fully immersive world that it was easy to get lost in.

Supplied Before this year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Who Framed Roger Rabbit contained one of the finest scenes involving two characters and a pair of handcuffs.

One of the other astonishing aspects – and a real crowd-pleasing element – of the movie is its cast of animated characters. Somehow, director Zemeckis and company managed to not only get the rights to “half the cast of Fantasia”, but also more high-profile creations from both Disney and Warner Bros. (even a black-and-white Betty Boop makes an appearance).

In what other flick can you see Ducks Donald and Daffy on duelling pianos, Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse as parachuting partners, or Tinkerbell assisting Porky Pig deliver his iconic send-off? (if some of these seem a little contrived, that’s because the two companies insisted on equal screen-time for their marquee players).

But although the pen-and-ink thespians were the undeniable scene-stealers (the impossibly-curved Jessica cooing, “I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way”, a moment that’s definitely seared into the memory of at least one generation of moviegoers), the flesh-and-blood actors do amazingly well to not only hold their own, but thrive.

Hoskins (Mona Lisa) is a slapstick revelation (he and Roger combine for a scene involving handcuffs that Dead Reckoning Part One’s Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise would be proud of), while Lloyd delivers menace with the same gravitas he managed as a Klingon in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock.

Perhaps the unsung hero though is Joanna Cassidy (Six Feet Under), who actually gets all the best lines as Eddie’s long-suffering barmaid, business partner and beau Dolores. “Dabbling in watercolours Eddie?” she somewhat accusatorially – and truly hilariously – enquires when catching the investigator with his pants down while “interviewing” Jessica.

Supplied Starring opposite Bob Hoskins’ Eddie Valiant, Joanna Cassidy’s Dolores is perhaps the unsung hero of Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Made in between Zemeckis’ work on the Future trilogy, Framed definitely features plenty of the director’s trademarks. There’s a very Future-esque Alan Silverstri score, an existential threat and an obsession with newspaper headlines (here it’s a survey of Eddie and Teddy’s successful cases, which include reuniting Donald Duck with nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie and clearing Goofy of being a suspected spy).

For those who love little details – or in–jokes – there’s plenty to delight in, from a literal “booby trap” to a Wizard of Oz-reference and a nod to that classic 1950 man-and-a-rabbit movie Harvey.

At its heart though, what has helped Framed stand the test of time is its storytelling and evocation of a particular time and place. It works wonderfully well as a ‘40s-style film noir. The requisite troubled detective, the clueless husband and femme fatale are all present and correct, while the production design and art direction are spot on.

A movie that reminds us that sometimes laughter is the only weapon we have, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a true one-of-a-kind that should really be cherished and lauded as much as the Mouse House’s more prominent animated musical output.

