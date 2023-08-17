Jules: A sweet seniors-do-E.T. caper that also has something to say

Jules (M, 87 mins) Directed by Marc Turtletaub ****

Milton seems like a nice old bugger.

He lives quietly, cares almost too much about his azaleas and makes a regular trip to the town council meeting, to tell the great and the good that their small Pennsylvania town needs a new slogan, as the current one is grammatically imprecise, and also that a few local streets could use better pedestrian crossings, as "it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt".

Until, one quiet evening, apparently out of nowhere, a small alien spaceship crashes into Milton's backyard. And the small, alien pilot makes its way to Milton's porch, perhaps to apologise for the damage it has caused to Milton's flower beds.

Milton, being a kindly soul, not given to too many questions, takes the unspeaking and slightly injured alien into his home, feeds it – it particularly enjoys apples – and finds it a few pieces of clothing that fit.

And then Milton makes his way to the regular town meeting, to report on this new development in his life.

The first-third of Jules is at its very best when we are not sure whether Milton is actually playing host to an interstellar visitor, or whether the whole scenario is an ageing man's delusion – and the kangaroos in the top paddock have finally taken over Milton's whole farm.

Milton is played by Sir Ben Kingsley, with a kind of weary gravitas that walks a fine, necessary line between comedy and poignancy. Around Kingsley, veterans Harriet Sansom Harris (Phantom Thread) and Jane Curtin (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) are perfect as the concerned friends and neighbours who check in on Milton – and then find themselves a part of a seniors-do-E.T. caper that maybe has a bit more on its mind than the trailer for Jules is hinting at. Zoe Winters (Succession) is excellent and grounded as Milton's adult daughter.

Jules is a sweet and brief film. There are plenty of laughs and gags here – and no one will walk out of the cinema feeling worse than they did when they went in.

But, largely thanks to Kingsley – and the unspeaking, but hugely communicative performance by stunt woman and dancer Jade Quon, as the alien – Jules also has a care and thoughtfulness to it that is quite disarming.

There is something necessary being said here about loneliness and isolation within senior communities – and maybe a welcome reiteration of the truth that trust and kindness take a lot more bravery and character than mistrust and meanness.

Veteran producer Marc Turtletaub (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) is taking only his second spin in the director's chair here. Aided by that terrific cast, he has made this slight and near-weightless film into something you might enjoy very much.

Jules is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.