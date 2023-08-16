Heartstopper: The TV series that will restore your faith in Netflix is back

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Season one of Heartstopper was a TV series that could restore your faith in Netflix.

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman – who adapted her own work into the scripts –Heartstopper followed two teenage boys, Charlie and Nick, as they came to terms with their own sexuality and embarked on a very sweet first-love with each other.

It ended on a note so happy and optimistic about gay teens finding acceptance and joy, only the most iridescent writing and casting could have saved Heartstopper from being saccharine. But it worked.

Supplied Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson on Heartstopper.

Season 2 is an equally sweet and loveable journey through the first few months of Nick and Charlie's relationship – and those of their friends and family members.

New characters are introduced, old ones are re-visited and expanded, and through it all, Heartstopper remains the brave, humble and occasionally heartbreaking show it has always been. If there's an LGBTQI+ teen in your life, Heartstopper is insightful and essential viewing.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor are as perfect as ever in the leads. Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry are still wonderful in minor support roles.

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.