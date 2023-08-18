Eagle vs. Shark: Taika Waititi's sweet, offbeat debut feature hits Netflix, Neon

Released in 2007, Eagle vs Shark was Taika Waititi's first feature film as director.

REVIEW: Taika Waititi's debut feature was released in 2007, a couple of years before Boy launched him as an internationally-noticed director.

Taika told Stuff once that Eagle vs. Shark was where he really learned to make a film, but it's still a very accomplished and successful piece, even if it does get overshadowed by the films that came after.

Eagle vs. Shark stars Loren Taylor (then Horsley) and Jemaine Clement as a couple who are probably not meant to be. She's the shy geek who works at the burger joint, he's the cool gamer-bro from the shop over the road.

But, they do get together at a party – and we find out pretty quickly that Lily is by far the stronger of the two and that Jarrod has some issues that really need to be excavated.

Loren and Taika wrote the script together – and it has all of the quirk and wistfulness you might expect.

This is a sweet, offbeat and oddly credible look at youngish love.

If you've never seen Eagle vs Shark before, this might be a real treat for you.

Eagle vs. Shark is now available to stream on Netflix and Neon.