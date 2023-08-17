Mysterious Ways: Perhaps the best looking and sounding self-funded feature film Aotearoa has ever seen

Mysterious Ways (M, 91 mins) Directed by Paul Oremland ****

In present day Auckland, Peter is a young Anglican priest.

Jason, who was brought up in a fairly traditional and god-fearing Samoan family, is Peter's boyfriend.

The church are tolerant enough and the men no longer have to live in fear of the law – as they would have only a few decades ago.

But when Peter announces he wants a church wedding for Jason and himself, suddenly everyone has an opinion. A media storm breaks out and communities are irrevocably split.

Mysterious Ways is a second feature from documentary maker Paul Oremland (Like It Is, 100 Men). Oremland's script lays out an engrossing and topical story in an efficient and propulsive fashion.

Mysterious Ways has plenty going on and a fairly large cast of players, all with something valid to add to the plot. But Oremland still brings this film home in a lean 91 mins.

The lead performers are well-chosen. Richard Short (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Nick Afoa (making a film debut, after starring as Simba in the London production of The Lion King) have some palpable chemistry and an easy affection for each other on screen, which does more to earn our empathy than any amount of impassioned dialogue ever could.

Michael Hurst dials in his best Antipodean-Ken-Branagh as the senior Bishop who is trying to prevent a schism in his beloved church, and local legend Te Radar is spookily effective as a radio talk-back host taking the pulse of the community, in a kind of Greek chorus role that works a treat.

Becky McEwan (Shortland Street) is great as Peter's adult daughter – and Joe Malu Folau steals every scene he gets as an unexpected visitor – or visitation – to the action.

Supplied Nick Afoa stars opposite Richard Short in Mysterious Ways.

Oremland's other great allies here are his crew. Cinematographer Grant McKinnon (Bellbird) makes Mysterious Ways look like a million dollars on a budget that I'm assuming was a fraction of that. McKinnon makes brilliant use of natural light sources – sunlight through church windows especially – and some very confident camera placement, to create a succession of burnished and extremely watchable scenes.

Veteran designer Shayne Radford (Once Were Warriors) and composer David Long (The Luminaries) also bring decades of experience and nous to this project.

Mysterious Ways is maybe the best looking and sounding self-funded feature film Aotearoa has ever seen.

In many parts of the world, including the UK, an Anglican priest is allowed to pray for a missile-carrying submarine, but cannot bless a wedding between a same-sex couple.

In a world as bonkers as that, maybe the sanest thing you can do is find yourself a screening of Mysterious Ways and get along to support it.

This is a solid and smart drama, put together by some immensely talented people.

Mysterious Ways is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.