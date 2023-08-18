Last Film Show: A powerful, evocative celebration of cinema and lament for a lost art

Last Film Show (M, 112mins) Directed by Pan Nalin ****

My childhood cinema landscape changed irrevocably 30 years ago.

1993 was the year that Dunedin’s last picture places – the Century, the Octagon and the St. James – were closed, all replaced by a six-screen, single-location multiplex.

No longer could I visit the places where I had my first movie-going experience (Disney’s Fantasia), encountered films that gave me nightmares (Time Bandits, Superman II, The NeverEnding Story, went on my first date (The Rocketeer) and saw my first R-rated (Aliens) and R-18 (Basic Instinct) flicks.

I wasn’t alone in mourning. Hundreds attended a final wake for the Century and St. James – a two-part screening of Gone With the Wind split between the two movie theatres that resulted in a funeral march up the Edinburgh of the South’s Princes St, as the crowd headed towards the latter.

Supplied Ostensibly a love letter to the power and majesty of cinema, Last Film Show is also a lament for the lost art of “film” projection, skilled professionals now all but completely replaced by digital technology.

I was reminded of that traumatic movie-going “evolution” while watching Indian film-maker Pan Nalin’s (Samara) new drama. While ostensibly a love letter to the power and majesty of both his home country’s and world cinema, it’s also a lament for the lost art of “film” projection, skilled professionals now all but completely replaced by digital technology.

A cross between The Fabelmans and Cinema Paradiso, Nalin’s tale is the story of nine-year-old Samay (a terrific Bhavin Rabari, who was chosen ahead of 3000 other auditionees).

His transformative movie experience was actually one his father (Dipen Raval) had hoped would be his only.

“Cinema is not appropriate for us,” the farmer-turned-chai seller and proud Brahmin informs his charge, before they head from their small rural settlement of Chalala to a screening of Goddess Mahakali at a nearby city.

But, spellbound by the visions, sound and storytelling that unfolds before him, it only makes Samay determined to see more and more movies – as quickly as he can. Soon, he’s skipping school, stealing money and sneaking into The Galaxy to catch the latest arrival. And when not watching the work of others, he’s playing with light, framing his surroundings and regaling his classmates with tales of what he’s seen.

However, after an unexpected overnight stay in a train station enrages his papa and he has a run-in with the cinema owner over his non-paying attendance, Samay’s movie-viewing looks to have been curtailed.

Supplied Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali) teaches young Samay (Bhavin Rabari) the art of projection in Last Film Show.

Thank goodness then that his mother is the best cook in the world. Impressed by the sight of his thin chapatis, Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali) makes a deal – lunches in exchange for the best seat in the house – alongside him in the projection booth.

It’s late noughties though – and things in India are changing fast. Not only does the electrification of the railway pose a threat to his father’s livelihood, but digital projection looms and the country’s traditional social structures are significantly altering.

“There are now only two castes,” Samay’s teacher informs him, “those who can speak English – and those who can’t.”

Appropriately enough, Nalin’s film is filled with both some terrific storytelling set-pieces (a literal film heist here, a poignant last ride there) and truly gorgeous evocative imagery.

There are nods to Richard Linklater’s Boyhood and – more noticeably – Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, while the inventiveness of Samay and his “gang” in the creation of their homemade View-Masters, screens and projection equipment is truly awe-inspiring.

Last Film Show is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.