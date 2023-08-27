How Blade II changed all our lives

Blade II is now available to stream on Netflix.

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: I first saw Blade II in 2002, at Wellington's unlamented Readings.

I'd walked into an early session, probably a bit red-eyed and bleary, to watch the new vampire flick with the half-decent trailer. A couple of hours later I hid in the fire exit while the cleaners came through, so I could immediately watch it again. And then again.

Great films turn up in unexpected places. Every year at some film festival or other, I'll see a couple of tedious clunkers that some bloody idiot thought were good, just because they were subtitled and impenetrable.

And once in a while, on general release, I'll see a truly excellent film that is being ignored because it comes from a genre the critics and the festival crowd don't take seriously.

Blade II was a sequel to a well-liked original, based on a series of vampire comics, directed by SFX wizard Stephen Norrington. Blade picked up praise for being more dark and violent than most comic adaptations were allowed to be. The film did OK – and a sequel was planned. Norrington said no, so the producers turned to a 27-year-old from Mexico, who had scored a minor English-language hit a few years earlier with the sci-fi horror Mimic.

His name was Guillermo del Toro.

These days, we know del Toro as the award-winning director of Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Hellboy and Crimson Peak. His earlier Spanish-language films – Cronos and The Devil's Backbone – had earned him a reputation for fusing horror, action and pathos in a way that would suit this material perfectly. Del Toro knocked it out of the park.

Wesley Snipes was great as the half-vampire hunter with the serious sword collection, while an unlikely but superb Kris Kristofferson is Blade's mentor. And Ron Perlman showed up to begin a collaboration with del Toro that is still running.

Listen, Blade II wasn't – and isn't now – a film anyone was taking too seriously. But it had some seriously inventive sequences – the camera movements del Toro and his crew devised were dizzying – and the film got across the screen with more wit and energy than any horror or action movie had in years.

Del Toro is famous for saying he is "only ever making one film". And it's true that ideas from his earlier films have a way of turning up in later projects. After Mimic – where the studio shackled him – Blade II was del Toro being given a chance to show Hollywood and the world what he thought a movie – this movie – should look like. Blade II was a bloody blast of comedy and kinetic energy that properly launched a career.

And mine. After seeing Blade II, I talked the editor of a free Wellington weekly paper into letting me write film reviews.

Two years later, del Toro was back with Hellboy. But that's a whole other column.

Blade and Blade II are both on Netflix now. Wahey.