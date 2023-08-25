Why Eight Men Out is still the greatest true-crime sports movie of all-time

Eight Men Out is now available to stream on Prime Video.

REVIEW: “Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so.”

An adoring young fan’s plea to his beloved baseball hero “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (D.B. Sweeney) to deny helping “throw” the 1919 World Series is perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in the history of cinematic depictions of sports.

The moment when even the most fervent Chicago White Sox supporter began to lose faith that their boys had actually given their all in their shock 3-5 series loss to the Cincinnatti Reds.

It also sums up one of the reasons why, even 35 years after its original 1988 release in cinemas, John Sayles’ Eight Men Out (now available to stream on Prime Video) is still the best dramatisation of a real-life sporting event.

Yes, there are other strong contenders for the titles – the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire, the brilliant Australian mini-series on cricket’s Bodyline – but there’s a breadth and economy of storytelling, a terrific sense of space and place (you can see and almost smell the dirt of Comiskey Park) and a deep bench of acting talent that just draws you into this story from the first pitch to the final poignant (and satisfying) twist that delivers unexpected justice for the disgraced “Black Sox”.

Supplied Eight Men Out is a simply superb dramatisation of the scandal that surrounded the Chicago White Sox’s performance in American baseball’s 1919 World Series.

Backed by Mason Daring’s (The Secret of Roan Inish) upbeat and evocative period score, we initially quickly learn why the Sox are the hottest ticket in town. Under coach “Kid” Gleason (Frasier’s John Mahoney) they’ve stormed through the season – winning the American League pennant by three-and-a-half games. With “no room for prima donnas” and “every man playing for the good of the team”, they appear in sync and harmony, as they eat, travel and let off steam together.

As one observer puts it, “any bet against the Sox is a sucker bet”.

And yet, here we find “Sleepy Bill” Burns (Christopher Lloyd) and Billy Maharg (Richard Edson) discussing who on the roster might be keen on a little side-action by “easing up a bit”. They’ve heard whispers of discontent at the remuneration the players have received for their efforts from owner Charles Comiskey (Clifton James).

For some, his tightness is a joke, but for others, like ageing starting-pitcher Eddie Cicotte (David Strathairn), it really hurts. Already convinced that Comiskey deliberately had him benched to avoid having to honour a US$10,000 win bonus, a direct plea for the money falls on deaf ears.

For others, the “reward” of flat champagne to celebrate their successful season so far is the final straw. So when Burns, Maharg and their even less-scrupulous backers come calling, a solid portion of the Sox are more than happy to oblige.

“You say you can find seven men on the best club that ever took the field willin' to throw the World Series? I find that hard to believe,” one prospective “investor” queries.

“You never played for Charles Comiskey,” first baseman and “ringleader” Chick Gandil (Michael Rooker) somewhat bitterly replies.

Supplied Eight Men Out’s deep bench of acting talent includes Michael Rooker, Perry Lang, Don Harvey and Charlie Sheen.

One of the holdouts though is third baseman Buck Weaver (John Cusack). “You play your ball game and I’ll play mine – and we’ll see how it comes out,” he defiantly says, while the seemingly oblivious Gleeson calms a clearly angst-filled Jackson that “we can’t be beaten, we can only beat ourselves”.

Co-writing with Eliot Asinof, who 1963 book of the same name informs the movie’s storyline, Sayles seamlessly combines compelling on-field action (he makes sure the audience really feels right in the middle of each game, adding to the authenticity by never once resorting to altering the film speed) with an increasingly fraught and fragmenting situation off it.

Promises of up-front payments are welched on, leading to some players deciding to resume normal Cincinnatti-bashing service. However, their resurgence in Game 3 only serves to complicate matters and ends up placing extra pressure on them to “perform” the way certain interests want.

Tensions within the team start to ramp up and veteran sports journalists like Hugh Fullerton (Studs Turkel) and Ring Lardner (Sayles himself) begin to smell a rat.

Although, as one wag warns them, “you prove it, this town will never forgive you”.

Supplied John Cusack’s Bud Weaver (pictured here with Barbara Garrick, who plays his wife Helen) is the film’s heart.

It’s Sayles’ multi-faceted approach – switching from the players to the gamblers to the administrators to the journalists – that really gets you hooked, while the rat-a-tat dialogue is up there with the best of Robert Altman (The Player) and Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game).

It also helps greatly that he assembled such a magnificent cast to deliver the rich dialogue. There are early roles for Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rooker and a cocky Charlie Sheen (in what is surely a dry run for his broader role in baseball comedy Major League just a year later).

And if Strathairn’s increasingly forlorn and lost Cicotte is Eight Men Out’s soul, then Cusack’s by-the-book Weaver is its heart, determined to do his best – and shattered by the result.

