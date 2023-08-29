Merkel: One of the best political portraits ever assembled heading to DocPlay

REVIEW: Fresh from sold out sessions at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival, one of the best political portraits ever assembled will be available on the DocPlay streaming service from later this week (August 31).

London-based German film-maker Eva Weber’s Merkel offers up an inside and intimate look at the life and career of Germany’s first female chancellor – Angela Merkel.

A potent combination of richly eclectic and varied archival interview footage and enlightening interviews with some of her contemporaries on the world stage (everyone from Tony Blair to Hillary Clinton), it presents a fascinating account of how an East German physicist became the de facto leader of the EU and held her country’s top job for an incredible 16 years.

“She saw politics as a way of solving problems,” Clinton enthuses, while Blair praises her “absence of ego” and notes that she “always wanted to be underestimated”.

But although her formidable intellect, moral courage and empathy shines in many clips, especially those that deal with her handling of major controversies like her criticism of her predecessor Helmet Kohl during his 1999 donations scandal and her later decision to allow large numbers of asylum seekers into the country, it’s her contrasting relationships with American presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin (who, despite their similar upbringings, apparently tried to intimidate her by exploiting her fear of dogs) that really compels.

While it’s clear she and Obama were like-minded and close, the enmity between herself and Trump is equally obvious – brilliantly and sometimes hilariously captured by the press following them. When asked about her inability to hide her disdain, she simply observes that, “if you only walk around with a poker face it wouldn’t be much fun for your fellow human beings”.

And it’s that open-ness and sometimes self-deprecating humour that’s the real revelation of Merkel.

Weber has uncovered some real gems amongst the decades of mainly German television interview footage she must have trawled through. There’s a withering assessment of “supermarket music” and Merkel admissions that she acted as a barmaid at many student parties and became something of a disco expert, as she and her colleagues found ways to get around the requirement to play 60% Eastern music at any function (“A lot of those tracks we only just started,” she laughs).

Pool/Getty Images Merkel highlights the enmity between the former German Chancellor and ex-US President Donald Trump during the time they were both in power.

Admitting that “you had to work very hard just for a normal life” in the Deutsche Demokratische Republik (the official name for East Germany), she says growing up there also taught her that “whenever something was available you had to grab it”.

But Merkel also says that while everyone knew that “any gathering of 20 people would include at least one person from the Stasi” (the East German government’s “secret police”), she found a way to avoid being recruited.

“Just admit you can’t keep secrets.”

