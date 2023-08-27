Lost in France: Former Blues duo bring the laughs in entertaining travel series

REVIEW: “This reminds me of the main street of Levin.”

Carlos Spencer’s tongue-in-cheek comparison of a Paris arrondissement boulevard to the pride of the Horowhenua might make you question his credentials as a travel presenter, but it’s reflective of the relaxed and amusing tone that pervades Sky Open’s new series Lost in France (which debuts on the local pay TV broadcaster’s renamed free-to-air channel on Wednesday, August 30 at 8.30pm).

Teaming the 35-test All Black with his old Blues team-mate (and Māori All Black) Matua Parkinson, the four-part series sees the pair exploring the 2023 Rugby World Cup host country with the aim of “finding out about everything French” – from the famed café culture to its citizens’ passion for “le rugby”.

“With me and Mutz on the case, what could possibly go wrong?” the man nicknamed “Los” asks in an early voice-over. Possibly plenty – which is undoubtedly part of this delightful show’s charm.

After paying a visit to Eden Park Clothing and its former French rugby star owner Franck Mesnel (whose Paris store even boasts a sculpture made from a set of goalposts from the ground where he played in the 1987 World Cup Final), our dynamic duo hop into their Citroën 2CV in search of the city’s best baguette. “What’s in the Louvre?” asks Parkinson, as they drive past the world-famous art gallery.

“I’m not sure bro, but it’s not a bakery,” comes his cobber’s reply.

Supplied Matua Parkinson and Carlos Spencer are Lost in France.

Then, once the pair find the award-winning boulangerie they’ve arranged to visit (amongst Paris’ 30,000), they’re initially unimpressed, especially as they struggle to follow their guide’s instructions. “This is way more complex than on the marae,” Parkinson laments, having already stated that whatever is on offer is “going to be hard to beat Aunty’s fry bread” and admitting to being bemused by the shop’s lack of pies.

Still, they declare themselves satisfied with the end result – and it’s clear they’re here to sample as much of the local cuisine as they can. Yes, food is a constant theme in Lost in France. In the first episode alone, Parkinson and Spencer wolf down a plate of snails each and take full advantage of local markets’ “try before you buy” policies, before getting the caterers in for a final seafood-focused farewell to the capital.

But when they’re not filling their stomachs, the pair use their undoubted charms to elicit observations of life as a local from a variety of ex-pat Kiwis including designer Roderick Fry, artist George Nuku and cabaret dancer Lola Kashmir.

Supplied Not everyone was impressed by a French street artist’s attempts to capture Spencer and Parkinson’s reunion with Christian Califano.

While impressed by the latter’s moxie to buy a one-way ticket to Paris from Porirua four years ago and achieve her goal of becoming a regular fixture at the famed Crazy Horse nightclub, Spencer is less happy with discovering that the All Blacks had already visited the establishment without him on a previous tour, their name on the visitors’ “Hall of Fame” nestled in-between Muhammad Ali and Woody Allen.

And any hope that reuniting with the pair’s former Blues compadre Christian Califano would improve his mood are dashed after a street artist produces “the worst portrait I’ve had done”. But while he confides that “I definitely want my money back”, he does take some delight in Califano’s revelation that his first impressions of Parkinson on the rugby field were that “he was a bad man” prone to the odd stray finger.

Bizarrely, but perhaps not surprisingly, Lost in France is actually the first of two series featuring former New Zealand rugby stars traipsing around L'hexagone. Israel Dagg and Stephen Donald’s Izzy and Beaver’s French Connection is set to debut on Bravo on September 8. They will need to pull out something special to improve on this pairing and their entertaining and enlightening format.

Lost in France debuts on Sky Open at 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 30.