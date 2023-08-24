Sound of Freedom: A thriller blighted by culture-war controversy and fictionalised final-third

Sound of Freedom (M, 131 mins) Directed by Alejandro Monteverde **½

It's important to separate any film from the people who happen to like it.

I mean, if David Fincher's only-ever-so-slightly-fascist-adjacent Fight Club was released today, it would immediately be seized on by some bonkers conspiratorial fringe as a manifesto for whatever delusional nonsense the trolls were advocating on 4Chan that week. In fact, Fight Club barely escaped that fate anyway, back in the comparatively sane and level-headed days of, err, 1999.

Sound of Freedom turns up in Aotearoa trailing more culture-war nonsense than any film in living memory.

The movie is an account of events in the career of US Special Agent, author and child-trafficking activist Tim Ballard.

In 2014, Ballard and others undertook a highly successful sting operation against a rape-trafficking gang being run from Cartagena, Colombia. Ballard and his allies posed as a group wishing to purchase dozens of children, to stock a "private club" being set up on a neighbouring island. More than a hundred children and adults were freed – and the ring was smashed. The operation was a stunning success and Ballard was indisputably the driving force behind it.

Supplied Jim Caviezel is joined by Javier Godino in Sound of Freedom.

The first two-thirds or so of Sound of Freedom does a pretty workman-like job of recounting that operation and the events that led up to it. Many details need to be fudged, as some records are still confidential and Ballard is unforthcoming about many of the finer points of how his new organisation – Operation Underground Railroad – actually operates.

But, so far, so good. For a "based-on-a-true-story" thriller, Sound Of Freedom is exactly the film it needs to be – for 90 minutes or so. The problems arrive in the home stretch, as the on-screen Ballard sets off on an entirely fictional solo rescue operation to find one missing girl, deep in rebel-held regions in the south of Colombia. This part of Sound of Freedom is completely invented – and the film would have been far stronger without it.

Most of what is on-screen in Sound of Freedom is fine. The film-making is occasionally a bit clunky and obvious – but director Alejandro Monteverde (Bella) is clearly getting the most out of a modest budget.

Jim Caviezel is charismatic and committed as Ballard, while veteran Bill Camp – as an undercover ally of Ballard's – brings a grounded intelligence and flashes of unlikely humour to the show that a less wily actor might never have found.

Supplied Without the controversy that currently surrounds it, Sound of Freedom would have been an OK film about events that need and deserve to be better-known.

As for the controversy that accompanies Sound of Freedom wherever it goes now, I really can't comment. It's not the fault of the makers that the citrine buffoon who took up residence in the White House in 2017 is apparently a fan of the film – although I'm sure he skipped through the slower bits – and that his followers, including Caviezel, have decided to wrap Sound of Freedom into their desperate conspiracy theorising.

Without the controversy, Sound of Freedom would have been an OK film about events that need and deserve to be better-known. Child slavery around the world is a crime that should make all of us outraged and ashamed that we are not doing more to halt it.

But by becoming attached to the ludicrous and exploitative trash who propagate "Q-anon" and its imitators, Sound of Freedom has become just another front in a divisive and delusional culture war. It actually deserved better.

Sound of Freedom is now screening in select cinemas.