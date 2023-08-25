At Home With the Furys: Netflix's new reality series is surprisingly dignified and low-key

At Home With the Furys is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: My first thought was, why would Tyson Fury and family ever consent to having a TV crew in their house?

Unlike, say the Kardashians, the Fury family aren't some bunch of grifters who are trying to earn money with a fantasy of their "real life". Tyson has made millions from his career and his endorsements continue to pull in huge amounts of cash. His fight against Derek Chisora in episode nine, wasn't in need of any more publicity.

The answer becomes pretty obvious, early on in At Home With the Furys. Tyson really is a man with a mission – and his family aren't afraid to get in behind him.

So while every episode of the show follows the usual format of a reality TV show – with a small crisis that must be overcome and hell of a lot of padding and reaction shots to fill in the gaps between anyone saying anything that matters to the plot, you might also appreciate that many minutes in each show are also devoted to Tyson, Paris Fury or possibly John Fury – the dad – giving some sort of speech about Tyson's mental health and addiction issues – and how he has overcome them.

Supplied If you're not a fan of "reality television", then At Home With The Fury's won't change your mind. But it is good to see the genre being presented with a bit more transparency and compassion than is usual.

At Home With the Furys isn't some ground-breaking piece of TV history. But for a reality show, it is surprisingly dignified and low-key. The show has won praise from mental health experts for the way it presents Tyson's issues – and it's easy to see why.

If you're not a fan of "reality television", then At Home With the Furys won't change your mind. But it is good to see the genre being presented with a bit more transparency and compassion than is usual. Bravo.

At Home With the Furys is now available to stream on Netflix.