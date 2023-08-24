Depp v. Heard: Netflix series delivers exactly the exploitative trash we expected

Depp v Heard examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

REVIEW: I don't know about you, but I reckon the decision to broadcast the American Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial in 2022 was one of the daftest things a judge has done in a long time.

The trial became a media circus without winners. Both parties were dragged through the sewer of public opinion and online hatred – and no interest was served. At the end of the process, I doubt anyone had even changed their mind from whatever preconceived notion they had about who was or wasn't telling the truth. Depp v. Heard in the media just made an ugly situation, even uglier.

So, I guess a Netflix documentary series was inevitable. I'm only surprised it's taken this long.

And, to be fair, the series is almost exactly the exploitative trash we expected. There are no revelations or insights here – and no real reason for the show to exist at all. It will rocket up the algorithm, but Netflix rankings won't tell you how many people turned off in boredom and disgust after about 20 minutes.

Supplied Depp v. Heard is one of the worst shows Netflix have ever put their name on. And that's saying something.

The footage of Depp's and Heard's conflicting testimonies, edited to run alongside each other, almost counts as interesting and valid content. But the film-maker's constant cutting away to social media influencers and commentators for their biased and pointless take on what they have seen, is inane and insulting.

Depp v. Heard is one of the worst shows Netflix have ever put their name on. And that's saying something.

Depp v. Heard is now available to stream on Netflix.