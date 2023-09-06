The New Boy's Cate Blanchett on working with children and lessons from gardening

“I’m always trying to get out of acting,” says Cate Blanchett breezily.

“I’ve been trying to get out of acting my entire professional life.” Blanchett, 54, is speaking at Women in Motion, an event sponsored by a luxury fashion conglomerate at May’s Cannes Film Festival.

Even when she and Andrew Upton – playwright, screenwriter and her husband of 25 years – were running the Sydney Theatre Company, she says, she would watch the actors of plays she had directed come on stage while she retired to the auditorium with “profound relief” that, at least for tonight, it wasn’t her up there.

It isn’t the first time she has said something along these lines, but it sets the audience back on their expensive heels. What could she mean? Cate Blanchett never seems to stop working.

Blanchett’s career began on the stage at the Sydney Theatre Company in David Mamet’s Oleanna in 1992. Five years later, she made her film debut in Bruce Beresford’s Paradise Road, since when she has worked with a remarkable roll-call of directors – Terrence Malick, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu – and won two Oscars, including best actress for her unravelling neurotic in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

“I think she is one of the greatest practitioners of the art that has ever lived,” says Todd Field, who directed her acclaimed performance in last year’s Tar. “It’s one thing to have a work ethic and incredible discipline, but that does not always translate into great acting, whereas her ability is in many cases almost supernatural.”

The point she is making, however, is that she wants to do – is doing – so much more, both away from the business altogether. She is a committed advocate for humanitarian causes and various cultural bodies – and, increasingly, a producer of the kinds of films she wants to see made. For her, acting has never been about the role, she says. “For me, it’s about the conversation. And sometimes that conversation involves me being in front of the lens and sometimes it’s back behind.” Where, she admits, she is sometimes “a little bit too bossy”.

Blanchett’s primary purpose in Cannes was to support the result of her latest collaboration, The New Boy. Blanchett plays Sister Eileen, a stoically determined nun running an institution for orphans in South Australia’s remote and punishingly dry hinterland in the early 1940s. Nobody in the outside world has realised that the priest in charge of this mission school has actually been dead for more than a year. If a letter arrives for Father, Sister Eileen answers in a priestly voice. Delivery men are told he is indisposed. There is a war on. Assisted by an Aboriginal nun (Deborah Mailman) known simply as Sister Mum, and a general handyman, George (Wayne Blair), Sister Eileen is clearly holding onto the hope that they will never be rumbled.

Aswan Reid, who lives in Alice Springs, but comes from a remote community, brings a presence to the eponymous New Boy that is indeed miraculous. He was also singularly unaffected by Blanchett’s status as cinema royalty. “He very much knows how to annoy her,” says Thornton with a grin. “Between scenes he would be pulling her hair and trying to wipe her make-up off. She’s way too strong to be humbugged by some little brat, you know what I mean, but he would still try to push all her buttons. Then, as soon as the first assistant director said ‘standing by’, he would just go completely into his New Boy persona and off they’d go.”

Edith, the youngest of Blanchett’s four children, stayed on location with them. “She and Aswan were running around,” Blanchett remembers. There were eight other children, playing Sister Eileen’s assorted charges. “I must say, I approach a set with trepidation when I know there are going to be children on it,” says Blanchett. “There’s a duty of care, obviously, but also there are going to be limitations on what one can do, because often filming can be freewheeling and a bit chaotic, but they were absolutely extraordinary. Extraordinary. The level of support they showed to Aswan, their discipline, their curiosity, but also they were just so alive to the situations.” Thornton gives her a sidelong look. “It’s so beautiful, the way you talk about it,” he says. “What I saw every morning was Lord of the Flies.”

They are quite a double act, the patrician Blanchett and dry-as-chips Thornton. They met briefly for the first time at a Berlin Film Festival party in 2020 when they were both at Berlinale Series with Australian television dramas: Blanchett with Stateless and Thornton with Mystery Road. Blanchett had been following Thornton’s career with enthusiasm since he won the Cannes award for a first feature with Samson & Delilah in 2009. “And then in lockdown, I started thinking, as did Andrew, who do I really want to work with?” she says. “And we’re thinking about home and about Australia and Australian filmmakers. And I was: ‘yeah, I didn’t get to talk to Warwick long enough’.”

She called him in what became the first of a succession of long, late-night conversations, during one of which he mentioned a script he had written 18 years earlier and stuck in a drawer, knowing it needed “kicking around”, as he puts it. The story told in that early script was very different – for a start, Sister Eileen’s character was a male priest – but Blanchett sensed it was “a thorn in his paw”. When he sent it to her, she and Upton read it in a single sitting. “And we found it really mysterious; there was something there which we didn’t quite understand, but we knew it was a document from which you could make an amazing film.”

Blanchett admits, she has thought about directing herself. “I get asked a lot, but for me there are so many things I find enjoyable in the process of making a film, so many directors who I want to work with as an actor and producer, and it takes a long time,” she says. “I’m slow as an actor. I’d be triply slow as a director. I also have four children – and a garden. I know this is a cliché, but you do learn patience from gardening – and that is something I need to learn.”

Besides, she is busy; it is hard to say no to a good idea. “I do way too much. Sometimes you do need to be quiet.” Woe betide the person, however, who suggests she could pick and choose because she doesn’t really need to work.

“Oh yes, I do!” she barks. “You don’t want to see me when I’m not working!”

But has anyone ever seen that? I really doubt it.

The New Boy is now available to rent from Neon, AroVision and other on-demand services.