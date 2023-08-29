You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah: Netflix delivers the best Adam Sandler comedy since The Wedding Singer

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is now streaming on Netflix.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (M, 103mins) Directed by Sammi Cohen ****

Who knew that one of the most charming coming-of-age comedies of 2023 would star Adam Sandler and three members of his family?

Director Sammi Cohen (the first female helmer of a Sandler flick since his star-making turning in 1995’s Billy Madison) does a magnificent job of corralling the scene-stealing gurner and caustic commentator into a pitch-perfect cynical, but caring Dad role.

However, it’s the performances she draws out of the younger Sandlers that really gives this adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 young adult novel its chutzpah and heft.

A delightful, hilarious and gently boundary-pushing tale that should appeal to both the Judy Bloom and Never Have I Ever generations (and yes, it is suitable for viewers slightly younger than those the latter Netflix series targets), You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is the story of 12-year-old Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler).

While enduring all the perils and pitfalls of middle school is challenging at best, she at least has one thing to look forward to – her bat mitzvah. Sure, you have to read a passage from the Torah and complete some kind of community service, but you also get a kick-ass party and be feted by all your friends. Plus, it’s a chance to reinvent yourself, start your “iconic” adult life and leave behind “the old you, the kind you, the peed-your-pants-two-years-ago-and-had-to-get-an-emergency-dry-pants-delivery-from-your-older-sister you”.

At least that’s how Stacy and best-friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have always viewed the night they’ve been helping plan the theme, food and entrance video for each other during the last few years. But while Stacy’s mom Bree (Idina Menzel) and dad Danny’s (Adam Sandler) resistance to her desire for a Hudson River cruise, appearance by Olivia Rodrigo and virgin mojito bar are a more-than-minor irritation (“you can have a ball pit,” Danny offers), a much bigger threat looms.

Supplied Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) finds her dreams in tatters after a fight with her best friend in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Stacy’s crush on Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) reaches a sense-losing crescendo when she leaps off “the ledge” and into the icy waters below in front of virtually the whole class. While initially praised for her bravery, the gathered throng’s delight turns to horror when Stacy’s bloodied menstrual pad floats to the surface alongside her.

If that wasn’t humiliating enough, not only does she not receive the requisite emotional support from Lydia, but she catches out her best bud – not only hosting a party without her, but also kissing Andy.

Now already in an emotional tailspin, rumours of underboob-touchage in PE prove to be the last straw. Revenge and turning Andy’s head her way are now Stacy’s sole focus – regardless of the havoc and toll it might cause.

An excellent, if anarchic primer on growing up Jewish in 2023, director Cohen and screenwriter Alison Peck (Ugly Dolls) strike just the right tone between being respectful of the religion and taking the mickey out of both it and being a modern tween-ager.

Nimona’s Sarah Sherman is an absolute delight as the “hip” Rabbi Rebecca, who alongside Sandler Sr., attempts to dispense sage life advice, while staying true to her inner-child, while the sometimes breathless soundtrack includes bangers from everyone from Selena Gomez to Haim, Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa and the aforementioned Rodrigo.

Supplied Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel play husband and wife in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

But although the inventive and laugh-out-loud moments comes with impressive regularity (this may even introduce some viewers to a new kind of fart gag), what really sells Bat Mitzvah is its depiction of chaotic tween-teen life and thinking.

“Everything is such a mess and I don’t know how to fix it,” Stacy admits at one point, which is precisely the moment at which Sandler’s seemingly sometimes feckless father steps up.

While it doesn’t quite reach the poignant and powerful heights of the 1970-set Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret. (still looking for a home after its recent debut at the New Zealand International Film Festival), if you have kids – or are a dad – of a certain age, this might be just the movie to celebrate Father’s Day with.

