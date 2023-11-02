One of the greatest concert movies of all time has been re-released

A version of this article first appeared in September 2023. Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: In 1983, David Byrne and Talking Heads collaborated with filmmaker Jonathan Demme to make a concert movie.

The band would be playing in Los Angeles in December – and they had raised 1.2 million dollars to finance a concert movie. They hoped a movie could reach an audience that radio alone wasn't finding.

Radio in the US was shackled by programmers who thought the synthesiser-driven sounds of "new wave" bands like Talking Heads were too radical for a mainstream audience.

In April of 1984, the film was released. It became a sensation at home and around the world. Today, not many people will disagree that Stop Making Sense is one of the greatest concert movies of all time.

And now it's back, with a 4K restoration and re-release, that includes some limited cinema screenings happening around the motu.

Supplied The word "iconic" gets dropped a lot by people who don't know what a dictionary is. Stop Making Sense is one of those events that actually earns the appellation.

Demme and the band pushed the concert-movie format into new shapes. Other directors – Scorsese especially – had made wonderful films by planning where to place their cameras to capture a band on stage. Stop Making Sense was planned from the outset as a performance to be filmed.

And yet, the show still looks as joyful as only a great band playing live can be, with the audience going appropriately bonkers, early and often. Demme and the band found the perfect balance between meticulous planning – and still putting on a hell of a show for the crowd.

Byrne's first appearance, carrying a cassette player and wearing a preppy pale-grey suit, is one of music's greatest entrances. Byrne tells the audience he wants to "play a tape". He appears to push play – and a Roland TR-808 stutters out of the speakers. From that moment on, Stop Making Sense is lean and minimalist, but still spectacular.

The band are in the pocket – and Byrne, looking more like a mathstutor than a rock god, was hailed as one of the greatest frontmen in the business.

Supplied Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads pushed the concert-movie format into new shapes in creating Stop Making Sense.

In the years since, there haven't been many concert movies to touch Stop Making Sense. Maybe Prince's 1987 Sign O' The Times and Scorsese/The Stones' Shine a Light in 2008 are a couple. I'd probably add Beyonce at Coachella in 2019, Taylor Swift’s recently released Eras Tour movie and Byrne's own American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee in 2020. But all those films owe some of their techniques and success to what Demme and Talking Heads achieved with Stop Making Sense.

And I've never even seen Stop Making Sense on a big screen. This week, I'm going to put that right.

Stop Making Sense is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.