One of the greatest concert movies of all time is being re-released

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: In 1983, David Byrne and Talking Heads reached out to filmmaker Jonathan Demme to record them over three nights.

The band would be playing in Los Angeles in December – and they had raised 1.2 million dollars to finance a concert movie. They hoped a movie could reach an audience that radio alone wasn't finding.

Radio – in the USA especially – was shackled by programmers who thought the synthesiser-driven sounds of "new wave" bands like Talking Heads were too radical for a mainstream crowd.

In April of 1984, the film was released. It became a sensation in the USA and around the world. Today, not many people will disagree that Stop Making Sense is one of the greatest concert movies of all time.

And now it's coming back, with a 4K restoration and re-release, that includes some limited cinema screenings happening around the motu.

Supplied The word "iconic" gets dropped a lot by people who don't know what a dictionary is. Stop Making Sense is one of those events that actually earns the appellation.

Demme and the band pushed the concert-movie format into new shapes for this film. Other directors – Scorsese especially – had made wonderful films by planning where to place their cameras to capture a band on stage. Stop Making Sense was always planned as a performance to be filmed. There was a live audience – and they saw a fantastic show – but the lighting and choreography were designed for the film.

And yet, the show still looks as joyful as only a great band playing live can be. Demme and the band found the perfect balance between meticulous planning – and still putting on a hell of a show for the crowd.

Byrne's first appearance, carrying a cassette player and wearing the Big Suit, is one of music's greatest entrances. Byrne tells the audience he wants to "play a tape". He appears to push play – and a Roland TR-808 stutters out of the speakers. From that moment on, Stop Making Sense is lean and minimalist, but still spectacular.

The band are in the pocket – and Byrne, looking more like a maths student than a rock god, was hailed as one of the greatest frontmen in the business.

Supplied Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads pushed the concert-movie format into new shapes in creating Stop Making Sense.

In the years since, there haven't been many concert movies to touch Stop Making Sense. Maybe Prince's 1987 Sign O' The Times and Scorsese/The Stones' Shine a Light in 2008 are a couple. I'd probably add Beyonce at Coachella in 2019, Bowie at Glastonbury in 2000 and Byrne's own American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee in 2020. But all those films owe some of their techniques and success to what Demme and Talking Heads achieved with Stop Making Sense.

And I've never even seen Stop Making Sense on a big screen. Next week, I'm going to put that right.