The Croods at 10: Now on Netflix, anarchic, animated comedy is a cross between Family Guy and The Flintstones

The Croods (PG, 98mins) Directed by Chris Sanders and Kirk De Micco ****

It's Family Guy-meets-The Flintstones in this 2013 Stone Age family animated adventure comedy.

But don't let that put you off sitting down with the kids to see this rollicking tale from the directors of Lilo and Stitch, Space Chimps and How to Train Your Dragon, because this is one of the most pre-schooler and parent-friendly mainstream films of the last decade.

The Croods are a family of six (fearful dad, practical mum, rebellious daughter, lunkhead son, feral baby and disapproving mother-in-law) struggling to survive in a harsh environment.

With all their friends and neighbours having been picked off by the decidedly hostile flora and fauna, father Grug (a deliciously unhinged Nicolas Cage) is extremely protective of his brood (except the mother-in- law), urging them to stick to his rules and only venture out of their cave when absolutely necessary.

Teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone), however, longs for adventure and simply some space. Sneaking out one night, she appears to find it in the form of Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a floppy-haired young genius who has not only discovered fire, but also invented other potential predator-proofing devices.

Of course, her father disapproves. But a much bigger threat to their existence announces itself.

Although the Croods themselves don't stray too far from the traditional animated family, the directors and animators have created a succession of weird and wonderful and wilfully destructive creatures – from turtle birds to more-than-happy-to-be-beached whales.

Then there's Belt – Guy's seemingly simian sidekick. A cook, conversationalist and navigator, his sole dialogue consists of the foreboding "dum, dum, duuuumm".

Originally intended as an Aardman production, The Croods might not possess the wit and visual gags associated with Bristol’s best, but the influence of their chosen screenwriter, John Cleese, is apparent in some absurd and surreal moments.

Some of the action and humour might be a little crude, but this caveman comedy is guaranteed to elicit plenty of laughs from young and old.

The Croods is now available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.