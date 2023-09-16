Nancy Drew: The movie that introduced the world to Emma Roberts comes to Neon

Nancy Drew (PG. 94mins) Directed by Andrew Fleming **½

First appearing in print in 1930, teenage detective Nancy Drew's more than 170 adventures have sold over 200 million books.

Despite that success, her big screen outings had been limited to four Warner Brothers' movies in the late 1930s, before this 2007 effort attempted to revamp and update Nancy for the noughties tweenie.

Trading in River Heights for Hollywood thanks to her lawyer father's job prospects, this version of Nancy (Emma Roberts) has to get used to being a small fish in a big pond. She also has to adjust to being a "normal" teenager, because her father has put her on a no-investigating, good behaviour bond.

That's hard work for the girl previously known as the River Heights' police force's “best man”. But, unbeknownst to her dad, the house she has chosen for them to live in has a mystery all of its own.

Twenty-five years ago, actress Dehlia Draycott (Laura Harring) returned from a five-month absence, only to die in mysterious circumstances while hosting a party. It's an unsolved case no self-respecting titian- haired sleuth can resist, even if everyone who has tried to piece it together has run into trouble.

Supplied Whether it's coercing information through the use of oversized baked goods, or taking a tumble off a church roof, Emma Roberts’ pure pep and preppyness comes to the fore in Nancy Drew.

While the success of the Harry Potter movies came partly from their faithful adherence to the source material, Nancy Drew had no such luxury if it was going to attract audiences more used to sassy female detectives like Veronica Mars. And indeed, updating the character had already been a feature of the franchise's history, with the early books revised in the 1960s to eliminate outdated references to extend their appeal to contemporary audiences.

But writer-director Andrew Fleming's Mean Girls-meets-Hollywoodland by way of Agent Cody Banks is perhaps too much of a stretch for both youngsters and their parents. Taking a leaf out of the era’s Brady Bunch and Scooby Doo movies, Fleming had his heroine stay true to the original character, but cast her as something of an anachronism in contemporary California.

While thankfully the Clueless-style high-school histrionics are mercifully short – compared to what was threatened in the trailer – they act as an annoying diversion from what is a more-than-mildly interesting murder mystery. They also account for some jarring shifts in tone, one of many flaws in Fleming's script which is dogged by Scooby-style clichés.

An over-abundance of Apple product-placement and the appearance of Josh Flitter (Big Momma's House 2) as a really annoying wisecracking sidekick also threaten to derail any enjoyment of the film.

Thankfully, it's Roberts to the rescue. Possessing far more charisma than her more famous aunt Julia was displaying at the time, Roberts really shines.

Whether it's coercing information through the use of oversized baked goods, or taking a tumble off a church roof, the then 16-year-old's pure pep and preppyness comes to the fore.

And despite clunky dialogue, sometimes lamentable support and an inexplicable cameo by Bruce Willis (as himself), Roberts remains unflappable throughout.

Nancy Drew is now available to stream on Neon.