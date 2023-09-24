Gone by October: The best movies leaving Neon this week

One of Harrison Ford's finest performances and a gripping recreation of a mid-1970s Formula 1 rivalry are among the fabulous flicks you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi-owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

Supplied The Fugitive, Rush and Zodiac are among the great films about to finish their current run on Neon.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of five fabulous movies that won’t be around come October 1.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied Helen Mirren headlines the impressive ensemble assembled for Eye in the Sky.

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Dedicated to the memory of the magnificent Alan Rickman, his last live-action movie before his untimely death is a fitting tribute to his mana and talents. He plays Lieutenant General Frank Benson, part of a group of officials overseeing a top secret drone operation to capture terrorists in Kenya.

Dame Helen Mirren’s Colonel Katherine Powell is the one ostensibly in command, while US pilot Lieutenant Steve Watts (Aaron Paul) is the man with his finger on the trigger. However, things become a lot more complicated when they learn the targets are planning a suicide bombing and a 9-year-old girl enters the kill zone.

A taut, tense, thought-provoking thriller, this will have you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Supplied Tommy Lee Jones’ Deputy US Marshal Samuel Gerard is determined to get his quarry in The Fugitive.

The Fugitive (1993)

Solid casting – Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones – terrific action sequences and fabulous pacing helped successfully distil Dr. Richard Kimble's hunt for a one-armed man from 120 hour-long episodes to 130 minutes of riveting drama.

It was a tricky task. Until the Who Shot J.R? episode of Dallas, the series finale in 1967 was the highest-rated episode in the history of television.

To date, this film remains the only big-creen remake of a regular television series to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Supplied Chris Hemsworth plays British Formula 1 racing driver James Hunt in Rush.

Rush (2013)

Reuniting with Frost/Nixon writer Peter Morgan, director Ron Howard returned to the 1970s for another rivalry that captured the world's attention.

From their first meeting in Formula 3 at the turn of the decade, Brit James Hunt (Chris "Thor" Hemsworth) and Austrian Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) were destined to rub each other up the wrong way. While playboy Hunt was a reckless, mercurial maverick, Lauda was a cool, calculating, risk-averse, meticulous maestro, as happy under the bonnet as Hunt was between the sheets.

On the track is where Rush shines. Howard does a terrific job of putting the viewer in the cockpit, using low angles and point-of-view shots combined with sharp sounds, giving you a thrilling sense of speed and particularly bringing to life the exciting 1976 season.

Supplied Emily Blunt takes the lead in Sicario.

Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt more than holds her own against Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in this thriller about an FBI agent who is enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border area between the US and Mexico.

Directed by Blade Runner 2049 and Dune’s Denis Villenueve, the screenplay was written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

“There are no rules, and no reason, in this world of death and revenge, and we see it through [Blunt’s] Kate's eyes: fascinated, repelled, ultimately haunted,” wrote Seattle Times’ Moira MacDonald.

Supplied Jake Gyllenhaal stars opposite Mark Ruffalo in Zodaic.

Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher once made a terrific thriller about a serial killer. It was called Se7en.

This tale, however, is less about the San Francisco-based murderer and more about those trying to stop him. Even more surprising is how the cops end up playing second-fiddle to increasingly obsessed newspaper cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) and disintegrating investigative reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jnr).

A well-acted, fantastically executed, fascinating study of how all consuming an ongoing story can be.