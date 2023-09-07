The Innocent: Crazy and endearing characters sell this spellbinding French farce

The Innocent (M, 99mins) Directed by Louis Garrel ****½

Both a terrific black comedy and tension-filled crime caper, Louis Garrel directed, co-wrote and stars in this engrossing tale about an aquarium worker who suspects that his impetuous mother’s latest beau may not have made a complete break with his shady past.

Abel’s (Garrel) concerns are not without just cause, after all, prison theatre teacher Sylvie (Anouk Grinberg) has dated inmates before – and those relationships have all gone pear-shaped.

So despite Michel (Roschdy Zem) having been released from prison, landing a legitimate job shifting furniture and making plans to open a flower shop with Sylvie, Abel (Garrel) enlists the help of his best friend Clemence (Noemie Merlant) to help keep a close eye on his activities. However, it isn’t long before their hapless surveillance attempts are rumbled.

But instead of threatening the pair, Michel decides to recruit them for a heist he has been asked to carry out in return for a favourable deal on the building which will house the florists. If they can help distract the driver at a truck stop, Michel will even cut them in on a slice of the profits from whatever they can sell his cargo – Russian caviar – for.

Abel though is unsure, especially given his own traumatic and troubled past.

Supplied Roschdy Zem and Louis Garrel’s warring Michel and Abel are eventually forced to team up in The Innocent.

A rollicking, compelling tale, filled with plenty of surprise twists and turns, The Innocent aims to keep you guessing as to its eventual outcome until the final frames.

Initially, the joys come from Abel and Clemence’s bumbling attempts to work out whether his suspicions about Michel are correct (his use of a dog tracker to follow Michel, her failure to play it cool in a café by ordering “a Coke Zero with sugar”), before the focus shifts to “the heist” and the duo’s efforts to sell an emotional argument between them so captivating that no one can resist wanting to see how it plays out.

By the end, you’ll be spellbound as well.

Supplied The Innocent’s director, co-writer and star Louis Garrel populates his world with such crazy and endearing characters and gives them such entertaining things to do, that you forgive some of the story’s broader brushstrokes.

Yes, there are definitely some farcical elements that perhaps jar a little with the sometimes serious subject matter, but Garrel populates his world with such crazy and endearing characters and gives them such entertaining things to do that you forgive some of the broader brushstrokes.

In French with English subtitles, The Innocent is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.