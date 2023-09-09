The Equalizer 2: There's a reason why this was the first sequel Denzel Washington ever agreed to

The Equalizer 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: 2018’s The Equalizer 2 picks up the story a few years after the events of 2014’s The Equalizer.

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is still widowed, officially dead and moonlighting as an anonymous hero to anyone who needs him. By day, he drives for Lyft (like Uber, but nicer people run it. It's a telling detail.)

We learn that McCall was once in a black-ops CIA hit squad. He has a handler/friend called Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo, joining Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman and Ashton Sanders in a terrific support cast). Plummer is performing some off-the-books work for a Government department of dirty tricks. When one of Plummer's “assets” finds himself on the wrong end of faked suicide in Brussels, she knows exactly who to McCall.

Before long, McCall is up to his eyes in double-crosses, hand-to-hand combat and a gang of lethally trained boys who you know he's going to have to dispatch before the credits role.

In the film's one truly deathless line, Washington intones – to the members of a hit squad - “I'm going to kill every one of you. My only regret will be that I can only do it once”.

So far, so formulaic. This is The Equalizer 2 you knew you were going to see. What you won't be expecting is just how well put-together and big-hearted this film is.

Supplied The plotting is boiler-plate, the ending is a foregone conclusion and the action is only occasionally spectacular. But the background, the setting and the details in The Equalizer 2 are excellent.

In every moment of its opening scenes, as McCall goes about saving and assisting a variety of the victimised and down-trodden, director Antoine Fuqua lays out a very clear manifesto of the America he saw in 2018. It is a place where immigrants, minorities and women feel more fear and oppression than they did only a few years ago.

The plotting is boiler-plate, the ending is a foregone conclusion and the action is only occasionally spectacular. But the background, the setting and the details in Equalizer 2 are excellent.

In a genre that too often descends into unthinking sadism and stereotyping, The Equalizer 2 exceeded my expectations in a couple of ways. This is the first sequel to any of his own films that Washington agreed to star in. I'm not surprised.

The Equalizer 3 is in cinemas now. But I reckon this instalment is still the best one.

The Equalizer 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.