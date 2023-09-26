Changing Ends: TVNZ's new 80s-set Alan Carr ITV sitcom evokes memories of Adrian Mole

REVIEW: Following in the footsteps of the Rocks, Chris and Dwayne, Alan Carr is the latest star to mine his childhood to try and strike sitcom gold.

But while there are definite similarities to both Everybody Hates Chris and Young Rock – both in thematics and style – Changing Ends (which screens as a six-episode box-set from 8.05pm on Saturday, September 30 and available on TVNZ+ as well) will also remind those of a certain era of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole.

Much of that comes from the setting: Northampton is only 43 miles from Mole’s Leciester, while many of the trials and tribulations of growing up in Thatcher’s Britain are naturally the same.

But whereas Sue Townsend’s near 14-year-old pined after Pandora, 11-year-old Alan (a well-cast and appropriately effusive Oliver Savell) is lamenting the loss of his neighbour and best friend Charlie (Rourke Mooney). Not that he’s moved away – or died – just that his parents don’t want the Murder She Wrote and country dancing-obsessed, birdwatching-loving Alan “polluting his mind”.

“Puberty came and gave me the eyesight of a mole and the voice of the elderly lady,” the adult Alan laments in what’s more of a self-deprecating “geek chorus” than a traditional Wonder Years scene-setting narration (especially since he turns up on screen in the background of some scenes to deliver his asides). “For every pube I gained, I lost a friend…I thought I was just bubbly and fun to be with. Is it a crime to enjoy a cream tea?”

Supplied Oliver Savell plays an 11-year-old Alan Carr on the British sitcom Changing Ends.

While his mother Christine (Nancy Carr) is more than sympathetic, father Graham (Shaun Dooley) is already overburdened with troubles of his own.

With forwards more likely to endanger vehicles in the County Ground car-park than the opposition goal and defenders nicknamed Dracula “because of their fears of crosses”, the Northampton Town side he manages are struggling to make an impression in Division 4.

Already under threat of losing the dressing room and the Cobblers’ supporters, the last thing Graham needs is his “awkward” son showing him up in public. But despite Alan having already given away the Adidas boots he gave him to Oxfam (because Bob Geldof told him too), when an accident befalls the side’s junior mascot for the latest match, he’s an eager replacement, hoping that he’ll impress Charlie enough to get him back onside.

Supplied The adult Alan Carr acts as a kind of self-deprecating “geek chorus” on his 1986-set sitcom Changing Ends.

It’s easy to see why Carr and co-writer, the late, great Simon Carlyle (Two Doors Down, Boy Meet Girl) – who died early last month – chose to set their story in 1986.

After all, that’s the season that Graham turned the football team’s fortunes around in dramatic fashion (even if they weren’t quite so dire in the first place as this suggests). It also allows the action to play out against a backdrop of period hits from Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark to Level 42 and for Carr to execute a fabulous joke about replacing a Prince poster on his wall with someone more manly – George Michael.

“Don’t pretend you knew!” the adult Alan scolds us.

Changing Ends debuts at 8.05pm on Saturday, September 30 on TVNZ 1. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.