The Super Models: Apple's candid, intimate docu-series takes a look at the quartet who became their own brands

The Super Models is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

REVIEW: They were the quartet whose names became bigger than the brands they showcased.

Four women from different backgrounds who garnered followings as prominent as the designers whose clothes they wore.

Even today, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington still make headlines for what they are wearing – or doing.

Now a new four-part documentary series The Super Models (now streaming on Apple TV+) takes a look back at their respective rises to fame, the path they forged and the legacy they’ve left behind.

A potent mix of fascinating and sometimes jaw-dropping archival footage with candid, intimate modern-day interviews, Roger Ross Williams (Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Cassandro) and Larissa Bills’ (On Pointe) have crafted an insightful, reflective tale that, for most, will shed new light on the modelling industry of the late 20th Century and make you think twice about your perceptions of this awesome foursome.

As the often controversial Campbell notes early on, “you see our photo or image, so you feel you know us, but you don’t know what we’re like inside”.

Supplied Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington are The Super Models.

She reveals how she learned to stand up for herself at any early age, refusing to be bullied at the UK private school her mother spent all her money on to send her to. Admitting that she initially wanted to be a dancer, we see footage of her holding Bob Marley’s hand in his music video for the 1978 song Is This Love? and strutting her stuff in Culture Club’s I’ll Tumble 4 Ya, before Campbell regales us with her “origin story” of being approached by model scout Beth Boldt while in London’s Covent Garden.

“It took me weeks to call her and, when I started, I only had three pictures in my look book.” she says, confessing that she initially got by at go-sees and on test shoots by using her dance training.

However, her mother had no idea what she was up to. “I wanted to make my mother proud, but it was not what she sent me to private school for.”

In the end, it took a visit from legendary model agency executive Eileen Ford to win her mother over.

Turlington was another for whom Ford was key. The daughter of an El Salvadorian flight attendant and a North Carolinan pilot, babysitting and cleaning out horse stalls were the only work she had done when a photographer visited her family farm and suggested she – and not her devastated sister – had model potential.

Not that Turlington was initially impressed. “A 15-year-old modelling bridal dresses was kind of funny and there were a few times I would have preferred to hang with my friends than to go on a shoot. To me, modelling was not cool at all, except that it gave me money.”

But then she met the Fords, who introduced her to photographer Arthur Elgort, the man who changed everything for her. “He taught me a lot about how to be in front of the camera. And then, when I did my first shoot with Naomi, I just didn’t want it to end,” Turlington says, reminiscing about playing Wham! really loud.

Supplied Cindy Crawford became more of a household name than some of the brands she showcased.

Crawford also took some convincing about modelling as a career. “I didn’t even know it was a real job,” she admits, “and my father thought it was another name for prostitution.”

Growing up in the small town of DeKalb, Illinois, Crawford says her childhood was dominated by dust-filled days out in the cornfields and the shadow of her brother’s death from leukaemia at the age of 10.

The trauma eventually led to her parents splitting up and a feeling of pressure on Crawford and her two sisters to be perfect. Which made the fact that her first photoshoot’s results were “pretty unusable” even harder to take.

“But the hairdresser saw something in me and called Elite Model Management [Ford’s main rivals]. I got a department store bra ad, which was then plastered all over high school,” Crawford says, intimating that it was designed to humiliate her. “Didn’t they know that I made $120?” she then laughs.

Even then though, her future plans appeared to revolve around taking up a chemical engineering scholarship at Northwestern University, that is until she was persuaded to do a shoot in Rome. Although, as Crawford reveals, it was perhaps memorable for all the wrong reasons. “If people ask me why I never cut my hair, this is why,” she says, as she recounts the trauma of them chopping off her ponytail without asking after she had earlier resisted requests to have her hair shorter. “I felt like a person who wasn’t seen, or having a say in my own destiny.”

Supplied The Super Models offers a potent mix of fascinating and sometimes jaw-dropping archival footage, with candid, intimate modern-day interviews.

Evangelista, meanwhile, has her own, even more harrowing, story to share, a solo work trip to Japan that almost ended her career just as it started. “I should never have gone there by myself,” she emotionally recounts, surprised that her strict parents agreed to it, especially when they wouldn’t even let her go on the school ski trip.

The daughter of Italian emigrants, the Canadian-born Evangelista, unlike the other trio, admits she has always been obsessed with fashion. “I worked in a convenience store and used my minimum wage to buy fashion magazines. I had curly hair – and got a perm. I thought I was the cat’s miaow.” She says it was mother’s suggestion to enrol in a modelling school.

After Japan, she questioned her dream career choice and self-worth.

“I didn’t think I was beautiful, I thought I was pretty – and I knew I was tall and was thin – very thin.” Eventually she signed with Elite and headed for Paris.

It’s this kind of candidness that makes The Super Models such compelling viewing – that and the quartet’s perspectives on how the industry has changed in the last four decades.

“Now days, all the magic happens in post [production],” says Evangalista. “In the early ‘90s, it all happened in the moment that you heard click. What we saw was what we got – and you didn’t see the picture until it was in the magazine.”

