Mystery Road: Origin: A crime series as cinematic as TV gets

Mystery Road: Origin is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

REVIEW: The character of Indigenous cowboy detective Jay Swan, embodied so wholly by Aaron Pedersen, made the successful transition from big to small screen after Ivan Sven’s 2013 film and its 2016 sequel Goldstone, with a story that remained compelling across two acclaimed television series.

Now Swan returns, but not as we’ve known him.

Mystery Road: Origin rewinds Swan’s story to 1999, just as he earns his detective badge, and returns from the city to his fictional hometown of Jardine, a remote mining town in Western Australia, where his estranged father Jack (Kelton Pell) and brother Sputty (Clarence Ryan) live.

This younger Swan is played by Mark Coles Smith (Pawno, Halifax: Retribution), who pulls off an uncanny likeness to a younger Pedersen – even without the double denim, brooding middle-distance stare and Akubra.

Before Swan even pulls into town, where buildings regularly rattle and shake as explosions are detonated in the local gold mine (which may or may not still be yielding returns), he’s inadvertently caught up in a robbery perpetrated by men wearing Ned Kelly masks (one of a series that continues throughout this season) and then mistaken for a criminal.

Even this early in his career, Swan arouses suspicion from both white colleagues and Indigenous family and community. “You a policeman, or a blackfella?” someone asks him shortly after his arrival. “Why can’t I be both?” asks Swan.

This tightrope that Swan walks between cultures is the heart of Mystery Road. As season one co-director Wayne Blair said, “with every Indigenous character there’s an underlying politic that just goes hand-in-hand with who they are – and that creates another layer of disorder”.

Supplied Mark Coles Smith plays the young Jay Swan in Mystery Road: Origin.

The Western Australian landscape plays a central role in Mystery Road: Origin.

Origin also examines long-held tensions between the two cultures in the mining town. Jay’s father Jack, a former stockman turned rodeo champ, is admired by everyone in town despite his drinking problem, but Jay has a complicated relationship with him, fractured further by his career choice. His brother Sputty, too, sees him as something of a traitor.

As the incoming cop, he’s also regarded with suspicion at the station, except by Sergeant Peter Lovric (Steve Bisley in superb form), who encouraged a young Jay away from life as a teenage tearaway and into the force.

As the first gig as a detective, it’s a rough start – then there’s a family tragedy, small-town secrets and lies, and the beginning of his life with Mary (Tasma Walton in the first seasons, here played by Tuuli Narkle), which all shape the Jay Swan fans already know.

Every character (among a cast that includes Daniel Henshall, Salme Geransar, Jayden Popik, Toby Leonard Moore, Caroline Brazier and Hayley McElhinney) is skilfully drawn and the writing and dialogue tight, even spare at times; there’s no gratuitous exposition.

Supplied Steve Bisley and Hayley McElhinney join forces for Mystery Road: Origin.

Filmed around Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Coolgardie, the landscape, at once captivating and forbidding, plays a central role in Origin, director of photography Tyson Perkins (nephew of season one director Rachel Perkins) ensuring the neo-Western series is as cinematic as television gets.

Perkins is a frequent collaborator of Origin director Dylan River, son of Warwick Thornton, one of season two’s directors; Origin in this sense is both a backstory and, given the relative youth of the filmmakers and much of the cast, a glimpse into the future of Indigenous storytelling, making this instalment an even more extraordinary addition to the Mystery Road franchise.

Mystery Road: Origin is available to stream on ThreeNow.