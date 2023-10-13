Lessons in Chemistry: Brie Larson shines in a marvellous adaptation of 2022's hottest book

Lessons in Chemistry is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

REVIEW: Brie Larson’s first major television role in more than a decade is a reminder of why she’s one of the most compelling actors of her generation.

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ critically-acclaimed, blockbuster 2022 novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry (now streaming on Apple TV+) is an eight-part period drama that provides a fabulous showcase for the now 34-year-old.

She plays Elizabeth Zott, a laboratory assistant at Hastings Research Institute who clearly has ambitions above “making excellent coffee for mediocre scientists”. While her aminos team attempt to persuade her to participate in the Miss Hastings pageant, she waits until they leave for the day to conduct her own experiments.

However, when Elizabeth is caught “borrowing” resources from the brilliant, but eccentric and reclusive Dr. Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), she’s advised to “show a little more of the ‘Hastings spirit’”.

Her less-than-enthusiastic showing at the event though is somewhat overshadowed by Calvin’s rather violent reaction to a woman’s perfume. While he’s sure he can still run the seven miles home, she insists on giving him a lift – and a lecture.

“You have all of the resources and the rapt attention of the scientific community – and you take it for granted. You’re a paranoid, ungrateful man.”

In the following days, while she’s given a final warning and upbraided by her boss for embarrassing her colleagues with her behaviour at the show, Calvin is surprisingly sympathetic.

Impressed by her lasagne lunch (“It’s not perfect, but it has the potential to be. This is my 78th attempt – my current focus is cheese,” she explains), what he’s blown away by is her research into biogenesis. Confused and somewhat outraged that someone who graduated top of her UCLA Masters class is being wasted, rather than feted at Hastings, due to what she says is a combination of “bias, favouritism, but mainly sexual discrimination”, Calvin asks her to join his lab.

“I’ll treat you as an equal,” he promises, even going as far as to suggest that she’ll be lead scientist in any publication of their findings.

Unfortunately, both find plenty of resistance to their proposed collaboration. The lab’s hierarchy concerned that she’ll be a distraction for their top grant earner and the head of the secretarial pool advising her that, “there’s no such thing as a professional relationship between a man and a woman”.

“There’s a reason he’s dead set on you – and I don’t think it’s your CV.”

Supplied With the undoubted spark between its two leads Pullman and Larson and pitch-perfect production and costume design, it’s hard not to draw comparisons between Lessons and the magnificent Masters of Sex.

None of this deters Calvin, although their differences in preferred working conditions irritate Elizabeth – and she’s clearly still haunted by the incident years earlier that led to her abandoning her PhD studies

Showrunner Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty, WeCrashed) has done a terrific job of distilling the source novel’s themes and characters, while also creating an evocative sense of space and place.

But while there are plenty of one-liners and other memorable dialogue, it’s the story’s twists and turns that will keep you hooked. Just when you think you’ve got the narrative pegged, it offers up another shock or surprise.

The opening scene hints at a later Julia Child-style career for Elizabeth, albeit one that doesn’t compromise her personal principles (an attempt to persuade her to integrate product placement into her show is met with scorn), while the show’s setting, struggles and politics also reminded me of the under-rated and gorgeous early ‘90s series I’ll Fly Away.

With tension that crackles and slick visuals that gel brilliantly, this is an object Lesson in how to make addictive television.

