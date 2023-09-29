Flora and Son: The Luminaries' Eve Hewson shines in Apple's charming, heartfelt Irish musical

Flora and Son is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

REVIEW: “Still laughin’ at life with our fists up. Still getting our tea down the chip shop. Still tough, tongues sharp as a flick knife. Still here, still living the high life.”

While it might not have any truly memorable or heartfelt lyrics to rival his beloved debut feature Once, writer-director John Carney’s latest musical drama, Flora and Son (now streaming on Apple TV+), is certainly not without its charms.

Debuting at January’s Sundance Film Festival, where it warmed the hearts of audiences at a wintery Park City, Utah, this film, dedicated to mothers everywhere, features a stunning performance from Irish actor Eve Hewson.

Best known to Kiwi audiences for her turn as Anna Wetherell in the 2020 adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s The Luminaries (and to the rest of the world as Bono’s daughter), she’s outstanding as the compelling and charmingly outrageous Flora.

Struggling to juggle nannying with raising her own troubled teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan), the Dublin mum’s succession of “boyfriends” can’t mask the fact she hasn’t really got over Max’s feckless father (whose band were on the same bill as Snow Patrol the night they met) Ian (Jack Reynor) ditching them for another woman.

Increasingly using drink as a crutch, a sobering visit from the local Garda forces her to become more focused. Now with a string of offences “the length of me arm”, Max is just one more misdemeanour away from time behind bars.

“Flora, find him something to do,” the law enforcement officer pleads, “Something to keep those light-fingers occupied.”

Supplied Eve Hewson and Orén Kinlan are Flora and Son.

Her solution? Spotting a discarded guitar in a skip, paying €18 to get it fixed and presenting it to him as a belated birthday present. However, the gift is not well received.

“Me whole life you never brought me anything. Now you come home … with this dusty piece of shite and expect me to turn into Ed Sheeran,” Max rages.

“This can’t be my life,” Flora opines, “living in a shoebox with a kid who hates me ... while his Da doesn’t see me. Sometimes, I’d love to come home and him not be there.”

Once calm, Flora decides she’s not going to waste her investment, trawling through YouTube to first find how to tune it and then look for suitable tuition. After weeding out “the wankers and poseurs”, she settles on “Guitar with Jeff” (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) because he seems sort of real and his voice is “soothing – like a bath”.

“Is it evening there?” he asks during their opening session. “No, it’s just permanently grim,” she deadpans, glass of wine and cigarette at the ready. When he asks why she wants to learn the guitar, “to impress men – for sex and company”, Flora rapidly replies.

Supplied Yes, there’s a touch of fantasy in how music brings two adults together across oceans, but there’s also a grounded, kitchen-sink reality that surrounds Flora and Son’s story and makes you root for its more romanticised aspects.

Already somewhat pained by her off-hand comments, Jeff ends the call abruptly when she asks if he can “play that tune again, but this time with your shirt off?”.

It takes an online apology for “objectifying him” to secure another session, although he declines her offer of “a pic of my amazing tits to balance things out”.

“You’re a challenge,” he notes – and that’s before he learns that her favourite song is James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful.

“We’re going to have a problem – that’s not acceptable,” he chides.

“It’s catchy!”

“So was cholera.”

Supplied Eve Hewson is outstanding as the compelling and charmingly outrageous Flora.

As with the little-seen and hugely under-rated Language Lessons, it’s this pair’s online interactions that will really warm your heart, even as the ones between Flora and Max break it.

Yes, there’s a touch of fantasy in how music brings the two adults together across oceans, but like Once and Sing Street, there’s a grounded, kitchen-sink reality that surrounds the story and makes you root for its more romanticised aspects. And while the trans-Atlantic and mother-and-son collaborations are certainly catchy, it’s very much Hewson’s solo work that sticks in the memory – both spoken and sung.

The inclusion of Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now may suggest Apple thinks it might have another Coda on its hands, but although Flora and Son seems less likely for Oscar glory, its leading lady could well be in the frame – and deservedly so – when the nominations are announced early next year.

Flora and Son is now available to stream on Apple TV+.