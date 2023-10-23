Bananaman: Even 40 years on, this anarchic superhero cartoon is still a Goodie

REVIEW: He was a Saturday morning staple for a generation of Kiwi kids in the mid-1980s.

Part of What Now’s memorable cartoon line-up that also included SuperTed and Dungeons & Dragons.

A pitch-perfect parody of superheroes like Batman, Superman and Captain Marvel (Shazam, not Brie Larson) that rivalled Danger Mouse with its potent combination of deadpan humour and derring-do.

Appropriately starting life in the British comic Nutty in 1980, Bananaman’s transition from strip panels to anarchic animated stories was greatly enhanced by some inspired vocal casting.

You might not have realised at the time, but the majority of the characters during the show’s 40-episode run from 1983 to 1986 were brought to life by the stars of one of the most beloved UK family shows of the 1970s and early ‘80s – The Goodies.

Yes, the trio who gave the world Kitten Kong, the Funky Gibbon and the Bunfight at the O.K. Tearooms – Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie – were also responsible for giving voice to the likes of schoolboy Eric Twinge, Police Chief O’Reilly and the nefarious General Blight.

Supplied Bananaman is a must-watch for any fans of The Goodies, Danger Mouse or the campy 1960s Batman TV series.

Forty years after it first debuted, all of the five-minute episodes are now available as a “box-set” (literally – even the blurb suggests it has been “lifted” from a DVD collection release) on Prime Video – and they are a hilarious and nostalgic treat for any Gen-Xer.

While very much a pastiche of – particularly – DC’s main superheroes, it is also very much a homage to the much-loved campy Batman series of the 1960s. Gruff Irishman O’Reilly has clearly been inspired by that series’ Chief O’Hara, while the overly-complicated plans of villains like Blight, the Weatherman, Dr. Gloom, the Snowman, the Mole and The Heavy Mob are straight out of the swinging ‘60s iterations of the Joker, the Penguin and the Riddler’s playbooks, even if they’ve been tweaked to appeal more to the sensibilities of ‘80s schoolkids – and their parents.

Hence a Blight plan to take over the world threatens to cancel the late-night movie, a birthday cake smuggled into a prison contains a lot of “extra iron”, the chairman of the United Nations Christmas Club Committee is kidnapped, £9 notes are printed, “innocent men, women and 1000 Intercity sandwiches” are imperiled by a runaway train and prospective invading aliens demand to know the location “of your military installations and Chinese takeaways”.

Supplied Apart from the distinctive brilliance and touch of subversiveness that Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie’s vocal talents bring, it’s the little details that make Bananaman such a joy – even four decades on.

Even if the stories are slight (and perhaps one too many episodes involve ray guns and victory by deflection), they’re always action-packed and boast plenty of good humour – puns, pantomime villains and alliteration abound.

This also dared to deal with the downsides of superhero-dom and villainy – long before the likes of Austin Powers and Will Smith’s Hancock. Neighbours complain about the racket Eric causes as he transforms, while repairman Mr Grindle struggles to keep up with the work Bananaman creates every time he arrives at the police station without using the front door.

There's his trademark swimming-style flying, his surreal interactions with newsreader Fiona (a character apparently inspired by UK TV presenter Selina Scott) and the horrifying prospect of "extra homework and prunes and custard" should Blight achieve his goal of domination over the globe – and Acacia Road Junior School.

Bananaman is now available to stream on Prime Video.