November: Under-stated, but powerful dramatisation of the night that shocked a nation

November (M, 106mins) Directed by Cédric Jimenez ****

Former Oscar-winning French actor Jean Dujardin’s latest role couldn’t be more different to his performances in The Artist, Deerskin, the OSS 117 franchise and shilling coffee makers with George Clooney.

He plays Fred, a key member of the French special intelligence service, in this dramatisation of the events leading up to – and the immediate aftermath of – the horrific events that took place in Paris on November 13, 2015.

One hundred and thirty people were killed in a series of co-ordinated terrorist attacks around Paris, including outside the Stade de France (while a friendly between Germany and France was taking place in front of 80,000 fans), amongst crowded cafés and at the city’s Bataclan Theatre – where a concert by American band Eagles of Death Metal was underway.

But while that provides the backdrop for acclaimed director and co-writer Cédric Jimenez’s (The Stronghold, The Connection) gripping police procedural, there’s no footage – archival or re-created. Instead, the action stays resolutely in the control and interrogation rooms, rather than out on the streets, until the final assault on the suspected perpetrators takes place.

It’s a smart choice, placing the audience in the same mindset as the main characters – confused and blind-sided by the initial attacks, desperately searching for any leads and frustrated by dead ends and potential mis-steps.

Supplied In November, Jean Dujardin plays Fred, a key member of the French special intelligence service tasked with finding the perpetrators of the November 13, 2015 Paris bombings.

Adding even more urgency and angst for Dujardin’s Fred is the belief that the mastermind behind it all is one Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a well-known Belgian-born Islamic terrorist who he failed to capture, despite having him seemingly cornered 10 months earlier in Athens.

As the hours turn into days – and the death toll rises – you can see the strain start to show, not only in Fred, but also his superior Heloise (The Women on the Sixth Floor’s Sandrine Kiberlain) and inexperienced operative Ines (Anaïs Demoustier).

Tired, frazzled, working off gut feelings and the slenderest of scraps of information, they make mistakes, jeopardise what evidence they have gathered and press their informants and undercover operatives, often without much success.

Fans of the films of Paul Greengrass (Green Zone, United 93, The Bourne Legacy) and Line of Duty-style police dramas will lap this all up.

Supplied November’s action stays resolutely in the control and interrogation rooms, rather than out on the streets.

There are twists and turns, breakthroughs and setbacks, the focus never straying too far from the base of operations, Jimenez and fellow screenwriter Olivier Demangel (Netflix’s Class Act) only occasionally checking in with the mood of the nation, as they mourn the dead and demand a swift response.

It’s all powerful, potent stuff, that in Hollywood’s hands would not doubt have been a very different, more action-orientated movie, but under the guidance of Jimenez, remains resolutely under-stated, from Guillaume Roussel’s atmospheric soundtrack and a dénouement whose overall feeling is one of relief, rather than elation.

In French with English subtitles, November opens in select cinemas nationwide on October 5.