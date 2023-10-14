Brie Larson's best performances of her career so far

Brie Larson has lent her acting skills to Marvel hits, as well as indie darlings, and has even directed.

Brie Larson has always seemed a woman ahead of her time.

At age six, she was the youngest student ever admitted to a training programme at the American Conservatory Theater, landing a role on the short-lived Bob Saget sitcom Raising Dad while still a tween.

Supplied Room, Unicorn Store and Captain Marvel are among the great Brie Larson movies currently available to stream in New Zealand.

After dabbling in music, she established herself as one of the most exciting actors of her generation, culminating in an Academy Award in 2015. Since then, blockbusters have beckoned, while her advocacy work saw her named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

As she makes the jump back to the small screen in Apple TV+’s 1960s-set drama Lessons in Chemistry, Stuff to Watch takes a look back at Larson’s career so far, picking out our six favourite performances (and letting you know where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Brie Larson began her Marvel career in 2019 as the eponymous Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers.

Before returning to the traumatic events of Avengers: Infinity War in the climatic, era-defining Endgame, Marvel took a delight-filled detour back to the 1990s to introduce the key character of Carol Danvers.

Larson plays the US Air Force pilot whose DNA was combined with a superhuman alien during an accident. Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening and Samuel L Jackson co-star.

“Larson can turn a moment as slight as walking into frame and blowing a strand of hair out of her face into an uproarious, powerful visual beat,” wrote Denver Post’s John Wenzel.

Supplied Larson took centre stage in Free Fire.

Free Fire (2016, iTunes)

British director Ben Wheatley’s (Sightseers, Rebecca) ‘70s-set action-comedy focuses on a black-market arms deal that goes crazily wrong.

Finding herself caught in the crossfire between two gangs, Larson’s Justine attempts to navigate through a warehouse full of trigger-happy madmen (played by everyone from Sharlto Copley to Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor and Sam Riley).

“Exactly what you think it is, yet more entertaining than it has any right to be,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Marc Savlov. “Add to that the Oscar-calibre editing... plus random moments of John Denver, and you have one of the smartest dumb shoot-'em-ups in years. “

Supplied The Glass Castle saw Larson star opposite Max Greenfield and Woody Harrelson.

The Glass Castle (2017, iTunes, YouTube)

An adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ 2005 best-selling memoir of the same name, this saw Larson play one of four siblings who must learn to take care of themselves as their responsibility-averse, free-spirited parents both inspired and haunted them.

The impressive ensemble also included Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink.

“A flinty central turn from Larson and a gregarious yet nonetheless repellent Harrelson are the cornerstones of a family drama about alcoholism and parental abuse that refuses to rest on easy platitudes and psychological certainties,” wrote The Times’ Kevin Maher.

Supplied Larson and Jacob Tremblay played mother and son in Room.

Larson deservedly took home the Oscar for best actress for her portrayal of a young woman who is held captive for seven years.

Despite the confined space to work with, director Lenny Abrahamson does a superb job of creating tension and keeping the viewer hooked throughout. Novelist Emma Donoghue wrote the screenplay, based on her acclaimed 2010 book of the same name.

supplied Larson shines in Short Term 12 as Grace, the calming counsellor, barely older than most of her troubled charges.

Fleshed out from writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton's own 2008 short of the same name, this drama is a rare Generation Y title that aims to treat its target audience as adults.

Larson shines as the calming counsellor, barely older than most of her troubled charges.

"Well written, terrifically acted and compelling, " wrote USA Today's Claudia Puig.

Supplied Before they starred together in Captain Marvel, Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for Unicorn Store.

A candy-coloured, quirky cinematic confection, Larson's quarter-life crisis/mumblecore directorial debut won't be for everyone.

However, there are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, some inspired visuals and a terrific turn from Larson herself – as the troubled Kit – amongst the delights.

And its central message of "everybody needs a little magic", is just the tonic needed in these, sometimes, relentlessly dark times.