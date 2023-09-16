The Matrix Resurrections: The mind-bending, sci-fi sequel nobody wanted to make hits Netflix

The Matrix Resurrections is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: The most important thing to know about 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, is that no one from the original trilogy really wanted it to exist.

Eighteen years after Matrix Revolutions, and more than 20 years after the film that started it all, the original directors, The Wachowskis, had always said the story was finished – and they would not be going back to the well.

But, Warner Brothers owned the IP, and they were desperate for a money-maker.

Warners engaged Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand) to work up a script. Eventually, Lana Wachowski agreed to make the film herself. But only as a way to stop somebody else destroying whatever dignity the franchise had left.

Knowing all that, it is actually hard to imagine how Lana could have done any better than she actually did.

She set the story some 60 years in the future, with Neo living a life as a game designer, convinced that what we think of as his memories, are just his video game plots. But, Neo is obsessed with a woman he sees every day in his local café and is troubled by dreams of another life...

Look, Resurrections is a bit of a mess – and it should never have happened. But, Lana was at least able to convince Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to give the franchise a send-off (both had said they would refuse, if anyone other than Lana was making the film), and the plot does get appropriately mind-bending and twisty.

I saw it twice on a big screen – and I couldn't explain "what happened" to you now.

On a quiet night, if you're in an appropriately vegetative mood, The Matrix Resurrections won't be the worst movie choice you could make, no matter what the comments say.

The Matrix Resurrections is now available to stream on Netflix.