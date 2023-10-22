Gone by November: The best movies leaving Neon this month

'90s sci-fi and rom-classics, Prince's finest hours and last year's best action-comedy are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi-owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven superb movies that won’t be around come November 1.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore star in this 2011 dramedy about a middle-aged man whose life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce.

After moving into his own apartment, he begins frequenting an upscale bar, where he attracts the attention of a young man who offers to him how to pick up women.

"Nothing more [or less] than an enchanting light comedy of romantic confusion. It's a movie that understands love because it understands pain," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Owen Gleiberman.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are the unlikely pairing thrown together for this comedic action-adventure.

They play a reclusive romance novelist and her cover model, who are both the subject of a kidnapping attempt. Look out for both Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in scene-stealing roles.

This is a hilarious screwball adventure-comedy that will evoke memories for certain generations of both Romancing the Stone and Nim’s Island.

Co-directors and writers Adam and Aaron Nee ensure the pace and gags never lag, making full use of both Tatum and Bullock’s penchants for physical comedy.

Purple Rain (1984)

Prince stars in this Oscar-winning musical-drama about a young musician who must contend with a rival singer, an abusive home life, a burgeoning romance and his own dissatisfied band.

As well as the title track, the movie also features smash-hits Let’s Go Crazy and When Doves Cry.

"This is the rare pop movie that works the way a great rock'n'roll song does: It tells a simple, almost elemental tale and uses the music to set it aflame," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Owen Gleiberman.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The movie that changed film-making forever by proving computer-graphics could do almost anything.

Liquid robots aside, what T2 cemented was director James Cameron’s reputation of being able to marry a cracking story to high-octane action and the ability to make a sequel bigger and better.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Patrick duked it out, a buffed-up Linda Hamilton was the real star of the show.

A winning formula of smart direction (from documentary specialist James "Man on Wire" Marsh), clever pacing and terrific central performances, Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten's adaptation of Jane Wilde's (Stephen Hawking's first wife) 2008 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen charts the ups and downs of their relationship from university-meets-cute (despite her Sunday church-going and his "slight problem with the whole celestial dictator thing") to their gradual estrangement, as his success, fame and the advance of his motor neurone disease took him away from her.

This progression, of course, allows young British actor Eddie Redmayne (Les Miserables) the opportunity to showcase some seriously impressive physicality.

Visuals have always been Terry Gilliam's strong point, but this was the film where he married them to a compelling and coherent twisty-turny time-travelling plot.

Inspired by Chris Marker's seminal 1962 short La Jetee, Gilliam drew terrific performances out of an eclectic cast that included Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt, and dared to deliver a sweet, but downbeat ending.

Without it there would have been no Looper or Donnie Darko.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

It might not have the one-liners of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s 1993 collaboration Sleepless in Seattle, but Nora Ephron’s update of 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner just exudes charm, character and endearing whimsy from every frame.

A celebration of the art of letter-writing (even if it is emails, in this case) and case for the preservation of independent bookstores, it may have aged terribly in some respects (RIP Borders and other “book barns”), but its themes and sheer joy are universal and timeless.