How to Blow Up a Pipeline: A vibrant, compelling and thought-provoking eco-thriller

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (R16, 99mins) Directed by Daniel Goldhaber ****

A vibrant, compelling and thought-provoking eco-thriller, this was the movie that even put the FBI on alert, concerned that the actions of protagonists might inspire cinemagoers.

Provoking plenty of discussion and admiration since its debut just over a year ago at the Toronto Film Festival, director Daniel Goldhaber’s (who also doubles up as one of the film’s three screenwriters) story is inspired by Andreas Malm’s non-fiction book of the same name. It used the history of the social justice movement to make the case for property destruction as a valid tactic in the pursuit of environmental justice.

This brings together eight seemingly disparate Americans – from as far away as California and North Dakota – to West Texas, where they plan to sabotage an oil company’s pipeline via two homemade bombs.

“If we want to survive, we must damage and dismantle CO2-emitting devices, demolish them, burn them, blow them up,” argues Xochitil (Marvel’s Runaways Ariela Barer), whose mother died during a heat wave in a pollution-plagued city (as she notes, “it’s origin-story shit”.)

“Let those who profit from mass death know their properties will be trashed. They will defame us and claim this was violence or vandalism, but this was justified. This was an act of self-defense.”

Supplied Ariela Barer not only plays Xochitil, she’s also one of How to Blow Up a Pipeline’s three screenwriters.

Her rallying cry to action not only attracts her cancer-stricken best friend Theo (American Honey’s Sasha Lane), Theo’s girlfriend Alisha (The Batman’s Jayme Lawson), student film-maker Shawn (Black-ish’s Marcus Scribner) and adventure-seeking couple Logan (The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage) and Rowan (The First Lady’s Kristine Froseth), but also two key outsiders.

Dwayne (TV’s Animal Kingdom Jake Weary) provides the focus, catalyst and local knowledge for their proposed mission. A former military man, he has beef with the company that poisoned the air and killed his crops and cattle and compulsorily acquired his land for their pipeline using eminent domain. Not only has he lost his home, but he’s been left with a crippling legal bill, after a lengthy and unsuccessful courtroom battle to stop them.

Then there’s Michael (The Miseducation of Cameron Post’s Forrest Goodluck), a brilliant, but combustible young Native American man, who has taught himself how to make explosive devices – via trial and error – putting his “experiments” up on the internet.

Gathering together at an abandoned rural property, the octet believe they’ve put together a foolproof plan that will achieve the desired result and attention – without spilling a drop of the black stuff. Naturally, not everything goes to script.

Supplied How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a fabulously told tale that cleverly uses a fractured narrative to ratchet up the tension, while also making you care about the fate of the characters.

A decade after the double whammy of Night Moves and The East seemed set to herald an impending wave of "environmental heist" movies – that never actually arrived – How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a fabulously told tale that cleverly uses a fractured narrative to ratchet up the tension, while also making you care about the fate of the characters.

A cracking combination of Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic swagger (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Taylor Sheridan’s (Sicario, Hell or High Water) settings and seriousness, Pipeline cuts back and forth between the unfolding operation and each of the eight’s backstories – to entertaining and engrossing effect.

