Uproar, Killers of the Flower Moon, Prime Video's Hot Potato among October's must-see movies

In flicks heading our way next month, Sly's crew return to action, Scorsese delivers another epic drama and a Kiwi coming-of-age tale is set against the backdrop of the 1981 Springbok Tour.

October offers up plenty for Kiwi movie fans to get excited about.

Both the returning Terror-Fi Film Festival (from October 25) and the inaugural British and Irish Film Festival (from October 19) unspool in select cinemas across the motu, while there’s a host of fresh titles – both in cinemas and available to view at home.

Supplied Killers of the Flower Moon, Uproar and Expend4bles are among the most hotly anticipated movies coming to a screen near you next month.

For those keen to watch on the big screen, the line-up includes video-game inspired horror Five Nights at Freddy’s, Australian drama Shayda (both October 26) and Dutch animated feature Oink (October 19), as well as New Zealand International and French Film Festival returnees like The Origin of Sin, November (both October 5), Anatomy of a Fall (October 12) and Simone: Woman of the Century (October 26).

Meanwhile, Prime Video boasts documentary Silver Dollar Road (October 20) and romantic-drama franchise After’s allegedly final chapter After Everything (October 6) and new rental titles include horror-comedy The Blackening (October 25).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 12 movies debuting in the next few weeks that we believe are most worth checking out (and where you can watch them).

Supplied Tommy Lee Jones joins forces with Jamie Foxx for The Burial.

The Burial (October 13, Prime Video)

Jamie Foxx stars opposite Tommy Lee Jones in this legal drama inspired by real-life events.

When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family’s business.

”A mid '90s-set, crowdpleasing, triumphant air punch of a movie,” wrote Screen International’s Wendy Ide.

Supplied Paul Dano headlines Dumb Money’s impressive ensemble.

Dumb Money (October 5, Cinemas)

Paul Dano, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen feature as part of the all-star ensemble assembled for this dramedy based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book The Antisocial Network – and the events of January 2021.

That’s when a group of investors from a Reddit page banded together to put the squeeze on at least two hedge funds that had bet that shares in US video game retailer GameStop would fail.

“As an illustration of how unserious and unimpressive the smartest guys in the financial room can be, it hits a bull’s-eye,” wrote Slate’s Alex Kirshner.

Supplied Leslie Odom Jr. stars alongside the returning Ellen Burstyn in The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist: Believer (October 5, Cinemas)

Having brought Michael Myers back to life with his recent Halloween trilogy, writer-director David Gordon Green tackles another classic horror franchise.

This direct sequel to the 1973 movie that shocked the world, sees the parents of demonically possessed girls seek out someone who they know has had similar experiences – Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn).

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ann Dowd and One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. also feature.

Supplied Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson joins the fray in Expend4bles.

Expend4bles (October 12, Cinemas)

Nine years after their last outing, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone’s team of elite mercenaries reunite for another explosive adventure.

Joined by “newcomers” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa, this instalment sees them on a mission to stop a terrorist organisation from smuggling nuclear warheads – a plan that is designed to ignite a conflict between Russia and the USA.

Supplied Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich are the power couple at the centre of Fair Play.

Fair Play (October 13, Netflix)

One of the most talked-about movies at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, writer-director Chloe Domont’s feature debut is a highly-charged thriller that brings back memories of ‘80s hits like Fatal Attraction and Wall Street.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Alden Ehrenreich play a power couple whose relationship stars to unravel when an opportunity for promotion opens up at their New York hedge fund. Netflix snapped it up almost immediately after it debuted.

Supplied Hot Potato is billed as “a backstage pass to one of the greatest entertainment stories” of the last 30 years.

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (October 24, Prime Video)

Documentary which chronicles the highs and lows of four Australian friends who had the idea of recording a one-off album of children’s music in the early ‘90s – and ended up changing the global music industry.

Billed as “a backstage pass to one of the greatest entertainment stories” of the last 30 years, it features decades of personal archival material and interviews with all the key players.

Supplied Martin Scorsese brings two of his favourite muses – Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio – together for the first time in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon (October 19, Cinemas)

Based on the 2017 true-crime tale of the same name by David Grann, Martin Scorsese’s latest epic drama centres on a series of murders committed after oil was discovered on Oklahoma’s Osage Nation’s tribal land during the 1920s.

The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

“This is an utterly absorbing film, a story that Scorsese sees as a secret history of American power, a hidden violence epidemic polluting the water table of humanity,” wrote The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Supplied Minnie Driver shares a laugh with Simon Pegg on the set of Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose.

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (October 20, Prime Video)

Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd team up for this darkly comedic tale based on real-life events.

Pegg plays the eponymous Hungarian-American psychoanalyst – known as the father of parapsychology – who uncovers a web of hidden motives when he investigates a family’s claim that Gef the mongoose can converse.

“Brightly well-produced, the film has a jaunty tone, sparky characters and a script that knowingly floats the idea that what is happening must be a clumsy hoax,” wrote Shadows on the Wall’s Rich Cline.

Supplied Chris Evans stars alongside Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers.

Pain Hustlers (October 27, Netflix)

This crime-drama sees high school dropout Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) land a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a Central Florida strip mall, where she quickly finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy.

Based on the 2022 book of the same name by Evan Hughes, director David Yates’ (the Fantastic Beasts trilogy) tale also features Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia and Jay Duplass.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye thought the film was “bolstered by committed performances”.

Supplied The man born David Cornwell, but better known as John Le Carré, is the focus of The Pigeon Tunnel.

The Pigeon Tunnel (October 20, Apple TV+)

Veteran documentarian Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War) here turns his attention to the life and works of John le Carré.

Built around the late author’s final – and what’s billed as “his most personal” – interview, this also promises to include rare archival footage and “dramatic anecdotes”.

“A solid portrait of a master storyteller,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg.

Supplied Kiernan Shipka finds herself in a tight spot in Totally Killer.

Totally Killer (October 6, Prime Video)

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim in this time-travel horror-comedy.

Ignoring her over-protective mother’s (Modern Family’s Julie Bowen) warning, 17-year-old Jamie (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka) ends up face-to-face with the masked maniac, before accidentally finding herself back in 1987 and tackling him again – this time with the help of the teenage version of her mom (Cruel Summer’s Olivia Holt).

Supplied James Rolleston and Julian Dennison play brothers in Uproar.

Uproar (October 5, Cinemas)

Debuting at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, Hamish Bennett (Bellbird) and Paul Middleditch’s (Separation City) coming-of-age Kiwi dramedy is set in Dunedin during the infamous Springbok Rugby Tour of 1981.

Julian Dennison plays a young Māori man whose social conscience is awakened by others around him.

The impressive cast of this funny, poignant, evocative and emotional tale also includes Minnie Driver, Rhys Darby, Erana James and James Rolleston.