Apple's Lessons in Chemistry, TVNZ's After the Party, Disney's Loki among October's must-see TV

Brie Larson's jump back to the small screen, Robyn Malcolm headlining a new homegrown drama and the return of Marvel's God of Mischief are among this month's viewing highlights.

October offers up plenty of new and returning delights for Kiwi television viewers.

For free-to-air-fans, there’s UK-Australian crime-thriller North Shore (TBC, TVNZ 1), cricket-orientated biopic Warnie (TBC, TVNZ 1), local documentary series Shepherdess (TBC, Sky Open) and a second season of Kiwi comedy Raised by Refugees (TBC, Sky Open).

TVNZ+’s line-up includes looks at New Zealand’s sickest shoe enthusiasts in Sneakerholics (October 6) and the 2021 British military campaign to rescue people from Kabul – October 21’s Evacuation – while Neon boasts the latest seasons of Shining Vale (October 16) and Fear the Walking Dead (October 24) and BBC UKTV has the third-and-final season of Jane Austen-inspired period drama Sanditon (October 30).

As always, Netflix’s roster features an eclectic mix, from new episodes of popular series like Lupin (October 5) to Morgan Freeman-narrated nature show Life on Our Planet (October 25), British teen drama Everything Now (October 5) and reggaetón comedy Neon (October 19).

Supplied Lessons in Chemistry, After the Party and season 2 of Loki are among the most highly anticipated shows coming to a screen near you in October.

Elsewhere, ThreeNow debuts Australian drama Mystery Road: Origin (October 5) and US sitcom Welcome to the Flatch (October 11) and Prime Video introduces us to the Italian thriller Everybody Loves Diamonds (October 20).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with our picks of the dozen shows we believe are well worth checking out over the next few weeks.

Supplied Robyn Malcolm plays Penny in After the Party.

After the Party (October 29, TVNZ+)

Outrageous Fortune and Agent Anna’s Robyn Malcolm headlines this six-part, Wellington-set drama about a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband of a sex crime – and nobody believes her.

Five years on, she must decide what’s more important – the truth, or rebuilding her relationship with her daughter. Scottish actor Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) also stars.

Supplied Crime-drama Bodies is set in four different time periods.

Bodies (October 19, Netflix)

Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, this eight-part crime-drama offers up a police procedural with a twist.

When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each time period must investigate.

As connections are drawn across the decades, they soon discover their inquiries are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central.

Supplied Bruce Greenwood’s Roderick Usher is the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company.

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12, Netflix)

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, comes this eight-part horror series – inspired by the 1839 short-story of the same name and other works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) is the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, who must face his shady past when each of his children begin to die in mysterious and brutal fashion.

The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill and Henry Thomas.

Supplied Toks Olagundoye and Nicholas Lyndhurst join Kelsey Grammer on the new season of Frasier.

Frasier (October 12, TVNZ+)

Almost two decades after the long-running Cheers spin-off ended, Dr Crane returns to the small screen.

Set back in Boston, rather than Seattle, it sees Kesley Grammer’s pompous psychiatrist arrive in the city in an attempt to reconnect with his now adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

The 10-episode season also features Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor, and the return of Bebe Neuwirth as his ex-wife Lilith Sternin.

Supplied Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George Russell (Morgan Spector) continue their attempts to break into New York society on the second season of The Gilded Age.

Julian Fellowes’ 1880s-set New York answer to Downton Abbey returns for a second, eight-part season.

It continues society newcomer Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) quest to challenge the city’s old guard, who seem determined to shun her and her family, as evidenced by her request for a box at the Academy of Music being rejected. Meanwhile, her industrialist husband George (Morgan Spector) has troubles of his own, battling a growing union at his Pittsburgh steel plant.

The impressive cast also includes Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald and Robert Sean Leonard.

Supplied Justin Long and Rachael Harris join forces for Goosebumps.

Goosebumps (October 13, Disney+)

Based on the best-selling book series by R.L. Stine, this “chilling” 10-part show follows a group of five high schoolers, as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey investigating the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle.

Along the way, they unearth dark secrets from their own parents’ past.

Featuring Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), it will draw on elements from five of the most popular Goosebumps books: Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.

Supplied Lewis Pullman and Brie Larson team up for Lessons in Chemistry.

Lessons in Chemistry (October 13, Apple TV+)

Brie Larson headlines this pitch-perfect, eight-part adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 best-selling novel.

Set in the early 1950s, she plays Elizabeth Zott, a woman whose dream of being a scientist is thwarted by a patriarchal society. When she finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a TV cooking show host, where she sets about teaching a nation of overlooked housewives – and their now engrossed husbands – a lot more than recipes.

Supplied Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan tackles more multiverse conundrums on Loki.

The second, six-episode season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe series picks up the action with the eponymous Prince of Asgard and “God of Mischief” (Tom Hiddleston) heartbroken and trapped in a Time Variance Authority that has become potentially dangerous after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) murdered “He Who Remains” (Jonathan Majors), unravelled the multiverse and disappeared.

Joining the cast are Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan and Game of Thrones’ Kate Dickie.

Supplied Niamh Algar’s Dr. Lucinda Edwards finds her conduct put under the microscope in Malpractice.

Malpractice (October 15, TVNZ 1)

Five-part, Leeds-shot and set thriller which follows a doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) comes under investigation after an opioid overdose patient dies under her watch. Despite support from her medical supervisor, the grieving father demands an inquiry into her actions on that fateful night.

”The medical drama is a well-ridden horse, but this feels like it has something new to say, which is almost certainly because the writer, Grace Ofori-Attah, used to be a doctor,” wrote The Times’ Carol Midgley.

Supplied Rhys Darby’s lovelorn Stede Bonnet is back for a second season of Our Flag Means Death.

After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) had struggled to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. That is, until they had a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

But having found love on the high seas, as this second, eight-part season opens, they now face the challenge of surviving it.

Climbing aboard this time around are Madeleine Sami, Erroll Shand, Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Supplied Zoe Saldaña is Special Ops: Lioness’ Joe.

Special Ops: Lioness (October 13, Prime Video)

Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Zoe Saldaña team up for the latest series from Yellowstone, Sicario and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military programme, the eight-part action-drama follows the life of Joe (Saldaña), as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror.

“Mixes explosive espionage action with domestic issues, to mostly absorbing effect,” wrote Empire magazine’s Boyd Hilton.

Supplied Ukweli Roach headlines Wolf as Detective Inspector Jack Caffery.

Wolf (October 11, TVNZ+)

Six-part BBC crime-drama based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder.

As Detective Inspector Caffery (Ukweli Roach) becomes obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother during the 1990s, a wealthy isolated family find themselves victimised, trapped and terrorised by someone’s cruel games.

Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon, Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan and Truly Madly Deeply’s Juliet Stevenson also feature.

“Wolf weaves a twisting and sinister mystery that’s full of unexpected surprises,” wrote The Upcoming’s Andrew Murray.