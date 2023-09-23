Top Boy: Netflix's gritty, fast, ultra-violent and impossibly stylish series is back

Season 3 of Top Boy is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Series Three of Top Boy, according to Netflix, is the last. There have actually been five seasons, but the streamer only picked up the show its second season.

Just to make life really confusing, Netflix then debuted the original season one and two of Top Boy as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

With me so far? Good.

All you really need to know, I think, is that Top Boy is hellaciously good television. Whether you pick up the story in season three (err, season one on Netflix) or watch "Summerhouse" first, as some kind of prequel show, Top Boy is a gritty, fast, ultra-violent and impossibly stylish visit to world of drug-dealing and lousy behaviour in a fictional London estate.

Calling Top Boy "the British Wire" is lazy reviewership 101, but the comparison is valid. (And I say that as one of the world's greatest The Wire fans)

Like the US show, Top Boy reeks of authenticity, street-knowledge and moral flexibility.

Ashley Walters and Shaun Dingwall are back in a new season of Top Boy.

This final season sees Dushane and Sully – fighting each other as much as anyone else, facing the consequences of the storm of drugs they brought to their own communities, but also facing extermination at the hands of a pitiless Irish gangster played horribly well by Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Like a modern-day Peaky Blinders, Top Boy asks us to accept some terrible people as our guides into their stories. But if you go along for the ride, you might realise that Top Boy is a truly brilliant show, going out on a high.

