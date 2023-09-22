Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie: noisy, colourful, chirpy, good-natured fun

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (G, 91 mins), Directed by Cal Brunker ***½

Seriously, who wouldn't want to live in Adventure Bay. The skies are always blue, the water in the harbour is gleaming and pristine, the streets are wide and small businesses line every sidewalk, staffed by happy, smiling people who want nothing more than to sell you your next cup of coffee and wish you a wonderful day.

And, should disaster ever strike, Adventure Bay has its own squad of super-heroes, ready to leap into action at a moments notice and save the day. Provided, of course, that whatever is threatening the day, is something that a puppy driving a hovercraft, a fire-truck or flying a jet-plane can deal with.

Paw Patrol are a gang of six (sometimes more) puppies. They are apparently ageless and possessed of a physical dexterity beyond the dreams of your average thumbless quadruped. These puppies can drive any vehicle you ask them to, fly a plane, parachute jump and wield a variety of non-lethal weapons. They live mostly in a skyscraper in the middle of Adventure Bay City. But if that should be destroyed by a rogue asteroid, as happens quite early on, in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, then the puppies - and their human colleague Ryder, can decamp to their bespoke aircraft carrier, docked conveniently at the city wharf.

Paw Patrol never really explains who is paying the vast amounts of money it must take to keep the puppies' operation running. Unlike The Thunderbirds, the puppies do not have a mysterious and shadowy billionaire to pay the bills, so I'm going to assume they are running some sort of racket, with the businesses of Adventure Bay being extorted for a percentage of their takings, in exchange for the pup's protection. Although, any parents who have ever checked out the prices of Paw Patrol toys around Christmas time, may have another theory as to where all that cash is coming from.

Supplied Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie continues the franchise’s enduring appeal.

Anyway, about that rogue asteroid. Turns out it was drawn down to the city by don't-call-her-mad scientist Vicky Vance, who is using a stolen magnet to harvest space-rocks in the hopes of finding valuable minerals and gems. She succeeds beyond her wildest dreams when her very first capture contains crystals that confer super-powers on whoever wears them. Sadly for Vance, it is the puppies who have found them first.

So, she and corrupt ex-mayor Humdinger are going to team-up to strip the puppies of their new-found abilities and take over the town.

One of the enduring mysteries of Paw Patrol, is how the delightful and caring citizens of Adventure Bay could ever have voted in a combed-over, narcissistic grifter like Humdinger to be their leader. Then I spent November 2016 back in the 'states, and it all became horribly clear.

Listen, it's Paw Patrol. You know exactly what you are going to get - and if by any chance you don't, there's a couple of trailers online that spell out pretty much the entire movie.

Supplied Like most kid’s films, the good guys will always win in the end.

It's noisy, colourful, chirpy, good-natured and the good guys will always win in the end. The story telling is efficient, if a bit lazy - and the voices behind the animation, including Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian and James Marsden in guest cameos, are reliably hyperbolic.

At the screening I watched today, the film was a bit too loud and bombastic for one boy who looked about 3, but for anyone five and up, it should be just fine.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie isn't as unexpectedly terrific as the first film, back in 2021, but it does everything it promises to do.