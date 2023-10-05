The Exorcist: Believer proves they just can't make them like they used to

The Exorcist: Believer. (R16, 121 mins) Directed by David Gordon Green **½

REVIEW: Back in 1973, while filming The Exorcist - the original adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel - director William Friedkin was faced with making the possessed girl's bedroom appear to be freezing cold, so the breath of the actors would be visible to the camera. So Friedkin had the refrigeration unit of an abattoir built into the set, and then chilled the space down to 20C below zero.

It worked perfectly. But the lights could only operate in those conditions for three minutes at a time. Friedkin believed in shooting multiple takes to achieve the scenes he wanted, so the lightly dressed actors - two middle-aged men and a young girl - endured those temperatures for days, until he was satisfied.

I thought of that story tonight, watching The Exorcist: Believer, as a tendril of obviously digital mist curled across the screen. I snorted, and my neighbour in the cinema - who knows more about horror movies than nearly anyone I know - did too.

The Exorcist: Believer is being touted as a direct sequel to the 1973 film. Fifty years have passed and the demon who once possessed twelve-year-old Regan MacNeil is ready for some new fun.

In a solidly assembled and very promising opening stanza, we have seen a gorgeous young North American couple taking a holiday in Haiti. She is very pregnant and he will do everything he can for his new family. Disaster strikes and an impossible choice must be made. Thirteen years later, dad Victor is going to have to answer for his decision.

Two girls provide a hiding place for the demon this time. Victor's daughter Angela and her friend Katherine had both mucked about with a séance - as teenagers will - and have got themselves way more contact than they were expecting.

The girls are found, with seemingly no more damage from their ordeal but amnesia and burnt feet. But, we've seen the trailers, so we know it's only a matter of time before the growly voices and glowy eyes start turning up. And so we buckle in, hoping for a fun and horrific ride.

The Exorcist: Believer isn't a terrible film. By the standards of a second-decade-of-the-21st-century Hollywood horror, it's not too shabby at all. The opening scenes and the set-up that follow, are well done. The conflict and contrast between the families of the two victims make for a dynamic that the original film - and sequels - have lacked.

It's just that, if you're going to call your film a true continuation of the original, and then bring back Ellen Burstyn - Regan's mother in 1973 - then you are setting a very high bar.

In the leads, Leslie Odom Jr (Glass Onion) and Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures) have a believable and relatable dad-and-daughter dynamic that keeps the film percolating, at least until Jewett vanishes beneath the make-up and special effects of her later scenes.

In the absence of a tag-team of Catholic priests to perform the exorcism here, Believer falls back on a veritable neighbourhood-support group of well-meaning numpties, of whom Okwui Okpokwasili, Ann Dowd and Jennifer Nettles are the most effective.

But, in 2023 no major studio release is going to go as far, or take so many risks, as did The Exorcist, fifty years ago.

William Friedkin was accused of bullying and endangering his cast, while Regan's most extreme actions in the original film could never be repeated within the bounds of a modern R rating.

Which led to me laughing on the way out of The Exorcist: Believer, as I contemplated that in 2023, not even a dark lord of Hell can carry on the way he did, back in the 1970s.