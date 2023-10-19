Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is one for the ages

Killers of the Flower Moon (M, 206 mins) Directed by Martin Scorsese *****

REVIEW: The Osage people once lived in the area of North America that is today called Kansas. They were a mighty nation, but still no match for the guns and disease that arrived with white settlers. In the 1870s, the Osage were forced by the United States government to move to "Indian territory", in the state of Oklahoma.

Crucially, the Osage had purchased the land that was to be their new home. A few decades later, when oil was discovered beneath their feet, the Osage owned the rights to it.

As the 19th century became the 20th, and the internal combustion engine took over the world, the Osage's oil became immensely valuable. By the 1920s, the Osage were, per capita, the wealthiest people on Earth.

The Osage built a prosperous microcosm of towns, businesses and schools. There were more luxury cars in Oklahoma than in New York, and mansion houses were being built just as fast as carpenters could be recruited.

Naturally, the Osage wealth attracted entrepreneurs, speculators and flat-out criminals - and many who were all three - who sought to separate as many Osage from as much of their money as they could.

During the 1920s and early 1930s a series of at least 60 killings and unexplained deaths among the Osage people eventually became a national scandal. Even today, many of the "Osage Indian Murders" are still open cases. But of those that were solved, several could be laid at the feet of one man. His name was William Hale.

Supplied There are no secrets or surprises in Killers of the Flower Moon. But the power comes in the level of detail and beauty.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's adaptation - with co-writer Eric Roth - of the best-selling non-fiction book by David Grann. The film relates how Hale and his nephews Bryan and Ernest Burkhart inveigled themselves into one prominent Osage family and how - it was alleged - Hale convinced Ernest to arrange a sequence of murders that would lead to Ernest being the family's sole remaining heir.

There are no secrets or surprises in Killers of the Flower Moon. The story is well known and the trailer and marketing of the film aren't holding much back. The power of the film is in the astonishing levels of detail, beauty and intelligence Scorsese and his crew can still get up there on a big screen.

Killers of the Flower Moon finds Scorsese again restaging the Abrahamic myth for the smaller, internal story that will drive the larger narrative. It is the story of a father-son relationship, poisoned by fear and greed, with the older man eventually tempted to sacrifice the younger for his own survival.

It played out between Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta in Goodfellas, Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio/Matt Damon in The Departed.

And it expresses itself again here, laid across the bones of actual history, as De Niro's hideously corrupt "upstanding citizen" sends Ernest - DiCaprio again - out to kill, all while setting him up as a sacrifice to a vengeful government when the time of reckoning comes.

Supplied Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Both men are perfect here, with DiCaprio in particular turning in a performance of incredible stamina and nuance, letting one mask slip only to show us another, mostly concealing just how cowardly and duplicitous this Ernest was, at least until the very end.

Next to DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone is astonishing as Mollie, Ernest's much imperilled wife and the soul of the film. In support, Scorsese has such a deep bench that he can hold back John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser and Jesse Plemons until we are into the third hour.

About that running time. At three hours and 26 minutes, Killers of the Flower Moon is a vast film. But it doesn't drag or meander for a moment. I've sat through 90 minute features that have seemed far longer.

In a cinema, with Rodrigo Prieto's cinematography shown the way it should be and Robbie Robertson's soundtrack - his last ever - pouring out of the speakers from every side, Killers of the Flower Moon is an unalloyed masterpiece.

It's not often I'll chuck adjectives like 'brawling' and 'poetic' into the same review. But I can't think of any others that will do the job. Even by Scorsese's standards, Killers of the Flower Moon is a film for the ages.

- Killers of the Flower Moon is in cinemas today