Have you really heard any great films lately?

OPINION: Everyone agrees that I'm a lucky little sod.

All I had to do was drive from Wellington to Auckland, and I got to see Killers Of The Flower Moon a week early. And I wouldn't have missed it for the world.

The film is a flat-out masterpiece, even by Scorsese's standards. And like everything that Scorsese has made, the soundtrack is absolutely key to the film's power.

About 10 minutes into Killers of the Flower Moon, a simple bass riff begins. That riff underpins the entire film. It vanishes and appears again like a hunter in the mist, but we sense its presence throughout. The composer, of course, is Robbie Robertson.

Robertson and Scorsese have form. After Scorsese directed The Last Waltz, with Robertson and The Band, they collaborated on The King of Comedy and then eight other films, including Gangs of New York and The Irishman. Robertson died in August of this year. If Killers of the Flower Moon doesn't earn him a posthumous Oscar, then there is something very wrong with this world.

But, I'm lucky sod. I got to hear Robertson's gorgeous final work in the place he designed it to be heard.

Unsplash When we talk about why we pay money to go to a cinema, the first thing anyone brings up is screen size. But the truth is, it's the quality of the sound that is the real difference between a great home set-up – and the real thing.

In a modern cinema, if you're sitting near the centre, you have 20 or more high-end speakers pointed at you. Each one is tuned and positioned for the space and racks of electronics are keeping them playing in perfect unison with each other. Few live venues can match a cinema for audio quality, and, no matter what you tell your mates at the pub, your set-up at home doesn't come close.

George Walker IV/AP Taylor Swift's Era's Tour movie looks terrific, but the sound mix and quality are unbelievable. Graeme Tuckett is so glad he saw it in a real cinema.

Which probably also explains why a good concert movie can make me appreciate an artist who I've never really been into before. Back in 2009, the Iron Maiden tour film Flight 666 made me a fan of a band who I always thought were a bit of a joke. And just last week I swapped my mild appreciation of Taylor Swift's work-ethic and acumen, for full-on fandom. The Eras Tour movie looks terrific, but the sound mix and quality are unbelievable. I'm so glad I saw it in a real cinema.

By the time you read this, Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense will be days away from a 40th anniversary re-release. And I'm finally going to see it and hear it in the way it was supposed to be seen – and heard. In a cinema.