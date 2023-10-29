After the Party: Robyn Malcolm's impressive turn lifts TVNZ's latest drama

Robyn Malcolm stars as a woman who thinks her husband has committed a sexual crime, but finds that no one believes her claims, in local drama series After the Party.

REVIEW: “Sex is wonderful, don’t let this s… ruin it for you.”

Rather than simply confiscating the offending cellphone, straight-shooting Central Boys’ College biology teacher Penny Wilding (Robyn Malcolm) has decided to turn the discovery of pornographic material on a student’s device into a teachable moment.

“It’s important to understand this scientifically,” she tells the shocked class, as she details how watching easily accessible “hardcore” material could lead to addiction, disappointment and feelings of inadequacy.

“You should be thanking me for saving your sex lives,” she concludes. Later, in the opening episode of TVNZ’s new six-part drama After the Party (which debuts tonight on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm), she’ll surprise her class again by bringing in a rat she’s caught for an impromptu dissection.

But behind her outgoing personality, provocative nature and desire to take action (outside of the classroom, she’s the school’s basketball coach, a member of environmental action group Sea Saviours and a life-drawing class model), Penny is clearly still haunted by an incident that led to the estrangement from her husband Phil (Top of the Lake’s Peter Mullan) five years ago.

She thought she’d never see him again, yet here is courtside, large as life and as ingratiatingly charismatic as ever.

Robyn Malcolm plays the troubled Penny Wilding in After the Party.

Even more upsetting than the news that he’s returning from his Scottish “exile” to a job at a rival Wellington school, is that her daughter Grace (Tara Canton) gave her no warning, especially as it co-incides with her aged mother’s move into a rest home.

Most assuredly now on edge, Penny is plagued by flashbacks to that fateful night of Phil’s birthday party, causing her to ruin her laptop and find herself in danger, when a risky act of sabotage goes awry.

While co-created by Malcolm and Kiwi screenwriter Dianne Taylor (Apron Strings, Beyond the Known World), it’s easy to see what attracted British network ITV to be co-producers (via its Australian label Lingo Pictures).

After the Party’s narrative and tone remind one very much of recent UK thrillers like Liar, Angela Black, The Teacher and No Return. However, despite the somewhat predictable strings-led soundtrack and less-than-subtle underwater weeds imagery, what sets this apart from those sometimes hysterical Joanne Froggatt and Sheridan Smith tales is Penny’s strength of character and a convincing performance from Malcolm.

After the Party is a solid, gripping drama worthy of your time – and the once prestigious prime-time Sunday evening slot.

In the veteran Kiwi actor’s (most recently seen in Three’s based-on-fact drug drama Far North) hands, Penny is a complex, complicated and sometimes confounding character, one that is most definitely not only not a mere victim, but will keep the viewer guessing as to whether her responses – both now and five years ago – were commensurate with Phil’s alleged “crime”.

The impressive supporting cast also includes Dean O’Gorman (One Lane Bridge), Rūrangi’s Elz Carrad and Shortland Street’s Mia Blake, while the opening episode features appropriately thematic classic Kiwi cuts from the likes of Peking Man, The Exponents and Maria Dallas.

After the Party debuts at 8.30pm tonight (Sunday) on TVNZ 1. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.