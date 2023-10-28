Gone by Wednesday: The best movies leaving Netflix this week

One of best-loved romantic dramas of the noughties and a crowd-pleasing zombie comedy are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to see.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Fallen and The Notebook are among the great movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of five fabulous movies that won’t be around for much longer.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied Embeth Davidtz finds herself imperilled in Fallen.

A bizarre mix of 1950s detective movie and supernatural thriller, director Gregory Hoblit’s tale of a cop (Denzel Washington) seemingly haunted by the spirit of a particularly nasty serial killer might not be the slickest or most coherent movie, but it’s one that definitely gets under your skin and will stay with you for days after.

What greatly helps is that the whole craziness is anchored by a terrific performance from the always reliable Washington. Evoking memories of his equally noir-ish turn as Easy Rawlins in 1995’s hugely under-rated Devil in a Blue Dress, he again shows his innate ability to sell even the most implausible story and make it come alive for the audience.

Supplied Anna Chlumsky starred opposite Macaulay Culkin in My Girl.

My Girl (1991)

While the casting of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin (and word-of-mouth about THAT ending) likely helped boost this film’s original box-office, Howard Zieff’s sweet, 1972 Pennsylvania-set coming-of-age drama is actually well worth your while, thanks to terrific performances from then newcomer Anna Chlumsky and veterans Dan Ackroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“The beauty in this film is in its directness,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert. “There are some obligatory scenes. But there are also some very original and touching ones. This is a movie that has its heart in the right place.”

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling played star-crossed lovers in The Notebook.

The Notebook (2004)

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams team up for this romantic-drama based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

It’s a story of star-crossed lovers – a poor, but passionate young man and a young woman from a rich family who longs to find freedom. Naturally, the path to their happiness does not run smooth.

“An uncomplicated, nicely shot tale that ticks all the right boxes for those after a good old-fashioned weepy,” wrote Empire magazine’s Anna Smith.

N/a Robin has a dream - to star in his own superhero film - in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

While a terrific way to keep primary school-aged kids entertained, there is also plenty for adults to enjoy in this delightfully demented send-up of all things superhero.

This is a movie that is acutely aware of the DC Extended Universe's shortcomings compared to its Marvel (and to a lesser-extent Fox) rivals. So it rips off the competition's opening titles, steals Stan Lee for a cameo and creates a more family-friendly carbon copy of a certain foul-mouthed Merc with a Mouth.

supplied Jesse Eisenberg plays the phobia-plagued Columbus in Zombieland..

If you thought Shaun of the Dead was the last word in zombie-comedy, you were dead wrong. Zombieland might lack Shaun's laid-back charm and low-fi solutions, but director Reuben Fleischer's whizz-bang, all-action undead-fest is a guaranteed hooting and hollering crowd-pleaser.

Point-of-view shots, witty on-screen graphics and variable film speeds add to the film's cartoonish nature, while the story is filled with memorable characters like Jesse Eisenberg's phobia and irritable bowel syndrome-plagued hero and Woody Harrelson's live-action version of Yosemite Sam.