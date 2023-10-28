In Time: Kiwi film-maker's collaboration with Justin Timberlake comes to Netflix

In Time is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Wellington-born Andrew Niccol is no slouch. He wrote The Truman Show, and he wrote and directed Lord of War, which was a great piece of work.

Niccol is also the writer and director of the chilly Gattaca, and the less successful Simone.

In Time is set, like Truman and Gattaca, in a near future. Our body clocks have been decoded and re-engineered. Human ageing will stop at 25 years, after which you will live just as long as the digital timer embedded in your forearm allows. In this society, money has been replaced by time.

You pay and are paid in the days and hours of life that are yours to live. A cup of coffee might cost you a few minutes – and a car might set you back decades.

Most people are time-poor, always in their last few days of life, but a few – the 1% I guess – have centuries up their sleeves, stashed away in bank vaults against a rainy day.

It's a cute concept and Niccol obviously wants to say something satiric about Western society – and the way our financial system controls and divides us, but In Time isn't up to the job.

Supplied Even the combined talents of Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried can’t save In Time.

Only Justin Timberlake, as the working-class hero who finds himself with a century on his arm, and Cillian Murphy, as the cop out to clean his clock, have any sort of range at all. Olivia Wilde is OK early on, but once she departs, every other supporting role is badly acted.

Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried lurch from car chases to shoot-outs, to a bloodless romantic interlude, while the script runs out of ideas around them, and eventually settles for a lazy Bonnie and Clyde-inspired final act.

The how and the why of how society ever ended up like this are never explored. I'm not sure they ever could be.

