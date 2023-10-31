No One Will Save You: Why Disney+'s near-silent terror is this Halloween's must-see movie

No One Will Save You is now available to stream on Disney+.

No One Will Save You (13+, 93mins) Directed by Brian Duffield ****½

Silence is golden this Halloween. Yes, If you only watch one scary movie to celebrate 2023’s night of ghouls – make it this taut, unbearably tense and terror-inducing alien invasion tale.

Move over A Quiet Place, for there’s a new champion of the near-silent thriller (this features only five words of dialogue during the film’s 93-minute running time). One that even horror-meister himself Stephen King has acclaimed.

Penned and directed by Love and Monsters screenwriter Brian Duffield, No One Will Save You couldn’t be more different in tone and style from that crowd-pleasing creature feature, but it offers just as entertaining and engrossing viewing.

At its heart is a simply superb performance from Booksmart, Dopesick, Unbelievable and Rosaline actor Kaitlyn Dever. On-screen for virtually every frame – and mostly acting only opposite CGI-created critters – she sells the ever-increasing danger, fear – and regret – as her isolated Brynn Adams discovers her rural property has become plagued by visitors from another planet.

If you weren’t already convinced that the 26-year-old Arizonan is one of the finest actors of her generation, this offers conclusive and compelling proof.

Supplied Kaitlyn Dever delivers what is essentially a one-woman acting masterclass in No One Will Save You.

Essentially self-sufficient since the death of her mother, seamstress and model-maker Brynn only goes into nearby Mill River when she has to and – even then – actively tries to avoid running into certain citizens, who we quickly discover, seem to shun her anyway.

Excitement for Brynn comes in the form of parcel deliveries, usually either of material, or pieces for her miniature recreation of Mill River, but, after the latest drop off, she notices a mysterious “burnt circle” on her lawn.

Initially, she doesn’t think much of it, but when an outside disturbance that night is quickly followed by her electricity failing and her locked front door creaking open, Brynn begins to fret the worst. However, even her resourcefulness and familiar-environment advantage can’t prepare her for what she’s about to encounter.

What follows is a superbly sustained battle of wits and wills, as Brynn attempts to defy her intruders, while also confronting her own shallowly buried demons. Clearly inspired by the Spielberg directed and/or penned trio of tales from more than 40 years ago – Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Poltergiest and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Duffield makes terrific use of shadows, angles and light to ensure the action never drags, while also keeping the audience (and Dever) on edge by giving his antagonists the ability to move – and throw – objects.

Supplied if you want to be scared silly this Halloween, turn out the lights, turn off any distractions and tune into No One Will Save You for an hour-and-a-half of unrelenting twists, turns – and jumps.

Creepy, gloopy and anxiety-inducing as hell (just you try to stay calm as Brynn witnesses her carefully crafted quilt defence come apart, nail-by-nail), this also has echoes of atmospheric nightmare-generators like The Thing, Under the Skin and The Matrix, while also aiming to evoke and reflect some kind of catharsis or allegory a la Signs, Bird Box and Arrival.

With the “natural” soundscape essentially a succession of clicks, screeches, pants, grunts and rapid breaths that are most certainly not always controlled, Joseph Trapanese’s (The Witcher, Oblivion) score is key to setting the right mood – and he delivers in style, but just as importantly, understatement.

Sure the dénouement won’t be for everyone, but if you want to be scared silly this Halloween, turn out the lights, turn off any distractions and tune in for an hour-and-a-half of unrelenting twists, turns – and jumps.

