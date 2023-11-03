Cat Person: Viral New Yorker story adaptation marred by OTT Hollywood ending

Cat Person (R16, 118mins) Directed by Susanna Fogel ***½

One of the most talked about and divisive movies at January’s Sundance Film Festival, this blackly comedic thriller is three-quarters of a great cautionary tale about the perils of modern dating.

That’s before it abandons its viral 2017 The New Yorker short story source material to indulge in a fiery finale that’s like a straight-to-VHS‘90s slasher movie crossed with Promising Young Woman.

Tonally, that feels like a repudiation of all the great character work that went before it, grasping for a crowd-pleasing spot of revenge, when the original ending would have delivered something far more impactful and resonant.

That’s not to say Cat Person is not without its charms – in fact, it has plenty to recommend about it. Fans of Neon’s The Sex Lives of College Girls will definitely vibe with most of the dialogue and conceit, while the central trio of Coda’s Emilia Jones, Succession’s Nicholas Braun and a scene-stealing Geraldine Viswanathan (The Broken Hearts Gallery) only enhance their reputations through their performances.

It’s just that I would be remiss in not offering a consumer-advice caveat, especially to those who lapped up the written version of this tale.

Supplied Cat Person details the rather tumultuous and seemingly ill-suited relationship between Margot (Emilia Jones) and Robert (Nicholas Braun).

Financing her studies by working at a quirky independent cinema, Margot (Jones) loves engaging in a little banter with the regulars attending their carefully curated programmes of classic and genre films. Intrigued by Robert’s (Braun) unusual combination of red liquorice and popcorn, she serves them up with a side order of sass.

When he returns for his next cinematic encounter, Margot remembers him, while he compliments her “on getting better at your job, you didn’t insult me this time” and suggests she might like to join him in the theatre once her shift is over. After she duly does – and the credits roll – he asks for her number.

But while best friend Taylor (Viswanathan) advises her to set text rules, Margot is quickly swept up by Robert’s SMS “game”. However, the first hint that something isn’t quite right is when his offer to do a 7-Eleven food run for Margot while she’s babysitting her tutor’s ant colony goes spectacularly pear-shaped. The cool, carefully crafted confidence of his written ripostes and flirty messages is most definitely not reflected by his increasingly frustrated flailings, as he tries to salvage his pride by “hoping tonight doesn’t count as a first date”.

As Margot endures her own nightmarish evening at her stepdad’s 60th birthday party (topped-off by less-than-helpful motherly advice with regards to Margot’s love life), she’s further unnerved when she deosn’t hear from Robert after she sends what she believes to be an alluring photo.

Supplied Emilia Jones is Cat Person’s Margot, a second-year university student financing her studies by working at a quirky independent cinema.

In fact, she’s still trying to figure him out – and wondering what he really does for a vocation – when he pops back up as The Empire Strikes Back plays as part of the cinema’s “Harrison Ford Series”. While she’d much rather watch Spirited Away, Margot endures “boring Star Wars”, although she’s left somewhat perplexed – and a little perturbed – by Robert’s depiction of Empire as “the first romantic movie I ever saw”.

And even though things start getting more intimate between them, Margot begins to be plagued by self-doubt, concern that she’s dating a man who thinks a subtitled movie is a Belgian bootleg copy of Working Girl and that he might be economical with the truth about himself.

“I have a really bad feeling about this total, god-awful disastrous mess,” she confides to Taylor, worried that she may now be more likely to end up as the next episode of Homicide Hunter, than have found her soulmate in Robert.

While the material feels like a perfect fit for former The Spy Who Dumped Me and The Flight Attendant helmer Susanna Fogel and Masters of Sex screenwriter Michelle Ashford, even their undoubted skills can’t quite stick the landing, once the story strays into less-satirical and subtle territory.

It’s a real shame after such a splendidly sparky and thought-provoking set-up.

Cat Person is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.