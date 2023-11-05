The Nightmare Before Christmas: The best 'Tim Burton movie' not directed by him turns 30

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: If the question, "Who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas?" turns up at your pub quiz, the answer is not "Tim Burton".

Despite being based on a story from Burton, produced by Burton, and having Tim Burton written all over the poster in type as big as the title, The Nightmare Before Christmas was actually directed by Henry Selick. But, it is a film with Burton's ink-stained fingerprints all over it.

The Nightmare Before Christmas appeared in 1993 after a long gestation. Burton had come up with the story of the King of Halloween and his decision to invade Christmas time, a decade earlier, while he was an animator for Walt Disney. Burton wrote the story as a poem, fleshing out the lead character to become "Jack Skellington, The Pumpkin King", living in a town that played like a Dr. Seuss village conceived in a fever-dream.

And yet, Burton was not writing horror. These dark and squeamish characters have always been the heroes of his stories. And Burton's genius, perhaps, is in letting us embrace our love of the dark and the transgressive within us all.

After the vast success of his 1989 Batman – which helped revive superhero movies for a generation – Burton had a blank cheque for pretty much any project he wanted. But Disney still baulked at his vision of a dark flip-side to a children's fable. After a few months, Walt and co. relented, but would only release the film under their Touchstone label, fearing it would taint the reputation of the Disney brand.

Supplied Jack Skellington is the “hero” of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was a smash hit with the critics, but, for a while, it struggled to find an audience. Stop-motion animation was strictly kids’-fare in the US and walk-outs by angry parents with traumatised toddlers were common. But eventually word got around – and Nightmare became a sizeable cult hit with the college and late-night crowds.

Today, it is generally regarded as one of the greatest mainstream animated movies of all-time. The film simply looks and sounds like nothing else. Danny Elfman did the soundtrack, of course. It is still one of his very best.

Selick had taken the reins from Burton, when the latter became too busy with Batman sequels. Selick was pretty relaxed about Disney using Burton's name to promote the film, effectively burying his own. Burton was a massive property and... that's show biz. Selick went on to make other films, including the wonderful and haunting Coraline in 2009.

Supplied While it initially wasn’t a box-office success, today, The Nightmare Before Christmas is generally regarded as one of the greatest mainstream animated movies of all-time.

Thirty years after it was first released, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stunning film. It is funny, disturbing, beautiful and timeless. And, if you were very lucky (and didn't live in Wellington, grrr), you might even have seen it back on the big-screen last week.

But, you can always catch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+ And, there's a very good episode of Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, that can tell you the whole strange story. Of how, the film that Disney were scared of became one of the cult-classics of a generation.