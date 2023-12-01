Neon's Shepherdess, Prime Video's Greatest Show Never Made among great shows to stream this weekend

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Stuff to Watch has got a few suggestions.

Bodies (Netflix)

Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, this eight-part crime-drama offers up a police procedural with a twist.

When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each time period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, they soon discover their inquiries are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central.

“As the first episode came to an explosive end, I immediately started the next. And the next, and the next, and the next,” wrote The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, this eight-part period drama focuses on a group of fun-loving American girls who explode into the tightly-corseted London scene of the 1870s.

While the cast includes Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, The First Lady’s Kristine Frøseth and 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe, the music-driven series also features a modern soundtrack with tracks by top female performers like Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile and Sharon Van Etten.

“We are allowed some nonsense now and again, and there is nothing more joyfully restorative than when it is done as well as it is here,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, while AV Club’s Kayleigh Dray thought that “the characters are endearing, the story never drags and, despite the tropes, it often chooses to zag where we might expect it to zig.”

Supplied Shepherdess and The Greatest Show Never Made are among the terrific series available to stream this weekend.

Having previously taken a microscope to Minnesota’s Bemidji, Luverne and St Cloud and Missouri’s Kansas City, the action for the fifth installment of this crime-drama anthology series centres around the small Minnesota settlement of Scandia.

It’s 2019 and Dorothy Lyon’s (Juno Temple) tasering of a police officer, when the local middle school’s Fall Festival Planning Committee descends into a brawl, sees her thrown behind bars. However, after being bailed out by her husband (David Rhysdahl) and scolded by her mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason-Leigh), Dorothy then finds herself the target of kidnappers.

While last season’s 50s-set tale was a welcome change in format, driven by a terrific performance by Jessie Buckley, this feels far more in keeping with the tone and style of the original Coen brothers’ conceit.

This is a story filled with kooky characters, crazy situations and lashings of violence. There’s a killer with a distinctive haircut a la Javier Bardem’s Anton Chigurh, a terrifically tense and brilliantly choreographed gas station face-off and John Hamm delivering a scene-stealing performance as North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman – “a hard man for hard times”.

“Want to raise your profile? Reality TV show seeks contestants June 2002-3. One year, £100,000. If you’re characterful, resourceful and energetic – email nrussian@nrussian.freeserve.co.uk”

In a United Kingdom obsessed with programmes like Popstars, Big Brother and Survivor that turned ordinary people into overnight celebrities, it was an opportunity that proved too enticing to resist.

Carefully placed classified ads and flyers handed out in places like Millennium Bridge ensured there were hundreds of prospective contestants eager to show off their on-camera charisma and talents at the auditions on the London island of Raven's Ait.

Put through their paces with tasks like making a cake using ingredients sourced from locals, those who attended were heartened by just how professional everything seemed to be run and impressed by the young impresario behind it all – Nikita Russian.

However, as this entertaining and sometimes shocking three-part documentary series recounts, the dreams of stardom immediately turned sour for the “lucky 30” selected for the programme.

Told via an engaging mix of quite frankly jaw-dropping archival footage and modern-day interviews with contestants, Greatest Show Never Made details just what those then 20 and 30-somethings gave up – and endured – in their quest for small-screen fame and fortune.

SUPPLIED A Murder at the End of the World is now available to stream on Disney+.

The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij re-team for this seven-part mystery thriller which focuses in on Emma Corrin’s (The Crown) amateur detective Darby Hart.

Invited, along with eight other guests, to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen), she’s called into action when one of the others is found dead.

While very much a traditional murder-mystery in the spirit of Agatha Christie, End of the World comes armed with slick visuals, a superb soundtrack and very modern mores.

Marling and Zal Batmanglij have created a more serious answer to The White Lotus and Glass Onion, while also coming up with a fractured narrative that feels like the love child of True Detective’s sun-baked Southern Gothic and The Killing’s Nordic-noir.

It’s heady, engrossing stuff, driven by a compelling, stunning turn from The Crown and My Policeman’s Corrin that must surely be part of next year’s Emmy conversations.

NCIS: Sydney (TVNZ+)

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case.

The latest spin-off in the long-running police procedural franchise, the series stars Home & Away’s Todd Lasance, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow's Olivia Swann and Mystery Road: Origin’s Tuuli Narkle.

“Faithful to the formula, while developing its own individual vibe at the frequently awkward intersection of American and Australian culture,” wrote TheWrap’s Thelma Adams, while TV Fanatic’s Paul Dailly thought that this “makes up for the lack of initial chemistry between its ensemble with brilliant characterization and some of the best cases in years”.

Sky Now Local series Shepherdess follows women living and working on the land across Aotearoa.

Move over Country Calendar. There’s a new series seeking to claim the crown of best documenting contemporary rural life in Aotearoa New Zealand.

One that seeks to provide a fresh spin on the long-running, beloved format and offer a more holistic look at what it means to live on (and off) the land in 2023.

Taking its name and the stories of “courage, commitment and community” from the quarterly Kiwi publication launched in April 2020 by Horowhenua’s Kristy McGregor (who is the series’ executive producer), each episode of the six-part Shepherdess “leans into the lives” of three women “connected by a sense of place”.

That means that you’ll not only learn more about a diverse range of female farming voices, but also places like the tiny Catlins town of Tokanui, Central Otago’s Ophir, North Otago’s Kurow, South Wairarapa’s isolated Tora, Central Hawke’s Bay’s Pōrangahau Bay and Tasman’s Upper Moutere.

What impresses and engages are the intimate, insightful - and often frank - assessments by the subjects of the challenges, frustrations and delights of finding their place and/or raising a family far from the madding crowds.

Shining Vale (Neon)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear return for a second, eight-part season of this horror comedy.

As the series opens, Cox’s Pat is fresh out of a psychiatric hospital and eager to return home to rebuild her family. However, her kids don’t seem to need her and husband Terry (Kinnear) doesn’t seem to remember her.

"By the end of Cox’s time at Friends, she probably could have played the compulsively tidy Monica in her sleep, so it's a thrill to see her, as the ever-messy Pat, hurtling through nightmares that let her show off more of what she can actually do,” wrote Cracked’s Tara Ariano.