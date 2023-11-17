TVNZ+'s NCIS: Sydney, Apple's Buccaneers among great shows to stream this weekend

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Stuff to Watch has got a few suggestions.

Bodies (Netflix)

Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, this eight-part crime-drama offers up a police procedural with a twist.

When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each time period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, they soon discover their inquiries are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central.

“As the first episode came to an explosive end, I immediately started the next. And the next, and the next, and the next,” wrote The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, this eight-part period drama focuses on a group of fun-loving American girls who explode into the tightly-corseted London scene of the 1870s.

While the cast includes Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, The First Lady’s Kristine Frøseth and 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe, the music-driven series also features a modern soundtrack with tracks by top female performers like Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile and Sharon Van Etten.

“We are allowed some nonsense now and again, and there is nothing more joyfully restorative than when it is done as well as it is here,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, while AV Club’s Kayleigh Dray thought that “the characters are endearing, the story never drags and, despite the tropes, it often chooses to zag where we might expect it to zig.”

Supplied NCIS: Sydney and The Buccaneers are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

Brie Larson headlines this pitch-perfect, eight-part adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 best-selling novel.

Set in the early 1950s, she plays Elizabeth Zott, a woman whose dream of being a scientist is thwarted by a patriarchal society. When she finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a TV cooking show host, where she sets about teaching a nation of overlooked housewives – and their now engrossed husbands – a lot more than recipes.

Showrunner Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty, WeCrashed) has done a terrific job of distilling the source novel’s themes and characters, while also creating an evocative sense of space and place.

But while there are plenty of one-liners and other memorable dialogue, it’s the story’s twists and turns that will keep you hooked. Just when you think you’ve got the narrative pegged, it offers up another shock or surprise.

Loki (Disney+)

The second, six-episode season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe series picks up the action with the eponymous Prince of Asgard and “God of Mischief” (Tom Hiddleston) heartbroken and trapped in a Time Variance Authority that has become potentially dangerous after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) murdered “He Who Remains” (Jonathan Majors), unravelled the multiverse and disappeared.

Joining the cast are Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan and Game of Thrones’ Kate Dickie.

“Characters with compelling issues, high existential drama, quirky comedy and world-threatening action are blended better than in any other Disney+ show to date,” wrote TheWrap’s Bob Strauss.

Supplied Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan tackles more multiverse conundrums on Loki.

NCIS: Sydney (TVNZ+)

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case.

The latest spin-off in the long-running police procedural franchise, the series stars Home & Away’s Todd Lasance, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow's Olivia Swann and Mystery Road: Origin’s Tuuli Narkle.

“Faithful to the formula, while developing its own individual vibe at the frequently awkward intersection of American and Australian culture,” wrote TheWrap’s Thelma Adams, while TV Fanatic’s Paul Dailly thought that this “makes up for the lack of initial chemistry between its ensemble with brilliant characterization and some of the best cases in years”.

Our Flag Means Death (Neon)

After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) had struggled to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. That is, until they had a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

But having found love on the high seas, as this second, eight-part season opens, they now face the challenge of surviving it.

Climbing aboard this time around are Madeleine Sami, Erroll Shand, Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

“If Quentin Tarantino and John Hughes had been forced to collaborate -- perhaps at the point of a cutlass – you might have gotten this, but not as funny,” wrote The Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson.

NETFLIX The four-part docu-series Robbie Williams is now available to stream on Netflix.

Robbie Williams (Netflix)

Made to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the beloved and controversial British singer’s solo career, this four-part docu-series claims to be “the definitive story of his rise to fame and stardom – and all the ups, downs and media scrutiny in between”.

Executive produced by Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy), it has been assembled from hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal archival footage and intimate interviews with the man himself.

“Robbie Williams was not a vanity project. It was not just an ego party. It was mostly an anatomy of mental disintegration and, I think, his own catharsis,” wrote The Times’ Carol Midgley, while The Telegraph’s Anita Singh thought that “it plays out like an extended therapy session. Still, it’s an insight into the many downsides of fame, from jealousy of bandmates to the relentless touring and promotional schedule”.

Shining Vale (Neon)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear return for a second, eight-part season of this horror comedy.

As the series opens, Cox’s Pat is fresh out of a psychiatric hospital and eager to return home to rebuild her family. However, her kids don’t seem to need her and husband Terry (Kinnear) doesn’t seem to remember her.

"By the end of Cox’s time at Friends, she probably could have played the compulsively tidy Monica in her sleep, so it's a thrill to see her, as the ever-messy Pat, hurtling through nightmares that let her show off more of what she can actually do,” wrote Cracked’s Tara Ariano.