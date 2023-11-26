Neon's Time, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim among great shows to stream this week

Looking for your new television addiction? Stuff to Watch has a few suggestions.

Outrageous Fortune and Agent Anna’s Robyn Malcolm headlines this six-part, Wellington-set drama about a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband of a sex crime – and nobody believes her.

Five years on, she must decide what’s more important – the truth, or rebuilding her relationship with her daughter. Scottish actor Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) also stars.

While co-created by Malcolm and Kiwi screenwriter Dianne Taylor (Apron Strings, Beyond the Known World), it’s easy to see what attracted British network ITV to be co-producers (via its Australian label Lingo Pictures).

After the Party’s narrative and tone remind one very much of recent UK thrillers like Liar, Angela Black, The Teacher and No Return. However, despite the somewhat predictable strings-led soundtrack and less-than-subtle underwater weeds imagery, what sets this apart from those sometimes hysterical Joanne Froggatt and Sheridan Smith tales is Penny’s strength of character and a convincing performance from Malcolm.

The Crown (Netflix)

The sixth and final 10-part season of this British royal drama focuses on the period between 1997 and 2005.

That means you can expect the deaths of Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and Diana, Princess of Wales, the weddings of Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the early days of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Only four episodes have dropped at this point, with the balance set to debut on December 14.

“Thanks to Elizabeth Debicki’s stirring performance [as Princess Diana], The Crown still reigns when depicting this sprawling family soap opera,” wrote The Playlist’s Emma Fraser, while Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert thought that “the Australian actor channels Princess Diana in her last weeks with a devastating precision... It’s one of the most evocative performances I’ve seen on TV”.

Supplied Scott Pilgrim and Time are among the great shows available to stream this week

While we await news of who will be next to fill the tuxedo and enjoy their martinis “shaken, but not stirred”, the Hollywood producers behind the Bond movies have come up with this reality series featuring nine pairs of contestants taking on 007-inspired challenges as they attempt to win the £1 million top prize.

Featuring Succession’s Brian Cox as “The Controller”, the globe-trotting show promises to take the duos – and viewers – “from the wilds of the Scottish Highlands and the remote Chilean desert to the bustling streets of Venice and the luxurious Caribbean coastline of Jamaica”.

Essentially, it’s a far less-taxing and transport-dependent version of Race Around the World or The Amazing Race, but it is no-less compelling thanks to some smart casting and the sneering Cox, doing his best hybrid of Succession’s Logan Roy and Bond villain, as he surveys the contestants’ sometimes flailing attempts and more-than-occasional ineptitude.

Julian Fellowes’ 1880s-set New York answer to Downton Abbey returns for a second, eight-part season.

It continues society newcomer Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) quest to challenge the city’s old guard, who seem determined to shun her and her family, as evidenced by her request for a box at the Academy of Music being rejected. Meanwhile, her industrialist husband George (Morgan Spector) has troubles of his own, battling a growing union at his Pittsburgh steel plant.

The impressive cast also includes Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald and Robert Sean Leonard.

The production design is still outstanding, the costuming exquisite and the now vast acting ensemble truly first-rate, even if the dialogue is sometimes a little too portentous and expository.

A show as much for fans of the late 20th Century Anne of Green Gables and The Road to Avonlea as Downton, this offers perfect spring evening viewing for lovers of old-school costume dramas.

SUPPLIED Gone Fishing is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Criminally, it has taken local broadcasters more than five years to finally discover (this show’s sixth season has just finished airing in the UK) – and share – what those in Britain have known since June 2018, that Gone Fishing is one of the most warm-hearted, entertaining and strangely addictive slices of lifestyle television of the past decade.

Be warned though, fans of the traditional Kiwi big fish catch-and-release-or-cook-up programming may just be a little disappointed with this programme’s premise. Outboard motors and state-of-the-art fish finders are few and far between here, instead Gone Fishing involves two beloved UK comedians (Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer) travelling around their nation, shooting the breeze while dangling lines off river banks and lake shores in the hope of luring a nibble from one of their location’s best known species.

Yes, this is less a 2020s update of New Zealand’s Gone Fishing and more a kind of cross between Screaming Reels and The Trip.

I approached this 10-part MonsterVerse spin-off with a fair amount of trepidation. After all, if Godzilla vs. Kong’s 113 minutes felt like a lifetime, how on Earth was anyone going to stay sane enduring a MonsterVerse tale more than four times that length?

Fortunately, director Matt Shakman and screenwriter Chris Black have taken a very different approach to the more recent, polarising cinematic outings. Following the now time-honoured Tinseltown tradition of ignoring sequels, this opens back on Skull Island, but is mainly focused on the fallout from the original 2014 battle between Godzilla and a series of Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms (Mutos) in San Francisco.

A year on and while some believe the whole event was a hoax (“They did it with CGI,” is one of many theories), Cate Randa (Kiwi-born Anna Sawai) is still haunted by the horrors she witnessed on G-Day. In Tokyo to “settle” her late father Hiroshi’s “affairs”, she is shocked to discover the product of one of them living in his apartment.

Flitting between these near modern day machinations and the 1950s Pacific island adventures of army officer Lee Shaw (Wyatt, son of Kurt Russell), cryptozoologist Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and fellow scientist Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), Monarch weaves an intriguing cross-generational mystery that strikes a good balance between all-out action and compelling storytelling. Yes, there’s still a certain amount of watching actors ducking and diving computer-generated beasties, but at least Shakman and Black do enough to make us care about their fates.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, this eight-part anime adventure revisits and reimagines Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action tale about a young man who has to defeat the girl-of-his- dreams’ seven “evil exes” in order to date her.

On vocal duties – and reprising their movie roles – are everyone from Michael Cera to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson and Aubrey Plaza.

“Insane fights, sparkling animation and a fresh look at an old story – Scott Pilgrim was born to be an anime hero. What a level-up,” wrote Empire magazine’s John Nugent, while Variety’s Alison Herman thought that it “successfully combines the innovative style and comic charm of its predecessors with a new spin that corrects for the tropes we can now see with hindsight”.

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey and On Chesil Beach’s Tamara Lawrance team-up for the second, three-part season of Jimmy McGovern’s (Cracker) prison-set anthology drama.

Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla, Abi and Kelsey are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

While the pace is sometimes breathless, Time never descends into easy tropes or melodrama.

As well as McGovern’s trademark crisp, insightful and spare writing, that feeling is enhanced by terrific turns from the central trio. Whittaker is particularly compelling as an under-pressure solo mum who suddenly finds herself not only in extremely unfamiliar surroundings, but also that her life outside the prison walls is rapidly unraveling.

“I’m in here, but it’s my kids who are doing the suffering,” she opines early on – to heart-wrenching effect.